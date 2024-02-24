MozzartBet Cup: Bungoma Superstars put Talanta to the sword

Football Kenya Federation Division One League team Bungoma Superstars on Saturday continued to shock big sides after eliminating FC Talanta from the MozzartBet Cup.

Bungoma Superstars edged out Talanta 1-0 in the Round of 32 match played at Police Sacco in South C outskirts of Nairobi.

As FC Talanta fell, topflight sides Kenya Police and Sofapaka progressed to the Round of 16.

Kenya Police beat Posta Rangers 1-0 in a late kick-off at Police Sacco Stadium.

At Silibwet Green Stadium, Batoto ba Mungu defeated National Super League (NSL) side Silibwet 5-3 on post-match penalties after 2-2 draw in regulation time.

NSL side SS Assad also made it to the Round of 16 with a 3-1 thumping of Bomachoge Borabu at Kenyenya Grounds in Kisii County.

However, another NSL side Kajiado FC exited the domestic cup after going down to FKF Division Two side Compel 2-0 at Panpaer Ilala, Webuye in Bungoma County.

In Nairobi, Bungoma Superstars, who eliminated Bandari in the preliminary round, stunned Talanta through Meshack Karani's first half goal.

“I was optimistic we would win this game because in football it is 11 players versus 11 players. If you use time and space well, you can’t fail to win a game. We also had good preparations,” said Bungoma Superstars coach and former Kenyan international Silvanus Otema.

His opposite number Ken Kenyatta castigated his players for underrating their opponents.

“My boys despised this team but it turned out against them and they didn’t follow my instructions. How can you despise a team you don’t know? If they would have played the way they do in the Premier League, they could have won this match. I have lost a match I was to win but there is always next time,” said a visibly disappointed Kenyatta.

Striker Clinton Kinanga scored the lone goal for Kenya Police while Baron Oketch and Kalama Andre were on target for Sofapaka against Silibwet.

The Bomet-based side equalised through Victor Kipkirui and Stanley Okwemba.

Hamisi Nyere, Hamadi Abdala and Augustine Nyabuto were on target for SS Assad in Kisii while Domnic Orweya netted for the hosts Bomachoge Borabu.

Compel FC, a Division Two side in the Western Regional league, got their goals through Bramuel Simiyu and Eric Khaemba in the 2-0 win over Kajiado.

Saturday results

Kenya Police 1 Posta Rangers 0

FC Talanta 0 Bungoma Stars 1

Silibwet 2 Sofapaka 2 (3-5 on penalties)

Compel Sports Club 2 Kajiado 0

Bomachoge Borabu 1 SS Assad 3

Sunday fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Shalimar v Shabana (Longonot Horticulture, Naivasha)

PAC University v AFC Leopards (Police Sacco, Nairobi,3.15 pm)

Zetech Titans v Mara Sugar (Police Sacco, 12pm)

Karatina Homeboyz v Bidco United (Karatina Stadium, Karatina)

MOFA v KCB (Raila Odinga, Homa Bay)

Solian City v Kakamega Homeboyz (Solian Girls High School, Eldama Ravine,1pm )

Bumbani Stars v Tusker (Ukunda Showground, Ukunda, 12pm)

Denmak v Gor Mahia (Ukunda Showground, Ukunda, 3.15pm)

Harvest of Hope Africa v Ulinzi Stars (Mumias Complex Mumias, 1pm)

Nyamira Super Eagles v Kariobangi Sharks (Cardinal Otunga, Mosocho, 1pm)