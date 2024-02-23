Police go after Rangers scalp as MozzartBet Cup resumes

MozzartBet Cup action resumes this weekend with 16 Round of 32 fixtures lined up across different venues in the country.

Eyes will be on holders Kakamega Homeboyz and topflight clubs like AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia and Tusker who are looking to reclaim the domestic cup.

The winner of the MozzartBet Cup will represent Kenya in next season's Caf Confederation Cup and pocket Sh2 million in prize money. The first runners-up will get Sh1 million, second runners-up Sh700,000 and fourth-place finishers Sh500,000.

While the big clubs will be looking to exert their dominance, lower tier clubs also see the competition as a route to continental football therefore will give their best.

Five fixtures are on the cards on Saturday with another 11 matches scheduled for Sunday.

The match between top tier clubs Kenya Police and Posta Rangers at Police Sacco Stadium highlights Saturday action.

It's the first time the two teams are meeting in the domestic cup though they have faced off seven times in the local league.

Their latest encounter in the first leg ended in a barren draw. Of the other six meetings, Posta have won once, Police thrice while two other contests have ended level.

While Posta Rangers are second in the topflight league with 39 points, Kenya Police are fourth on 37 points.

“We are fighting for the league title and we also want to win against MozzartBet Cup so we have to be at our best in all matches. It will be a game between two sides in the top league so it will be tough,” said Kenya Police coach Salim Babu.

FKF Division One side Bungoma Superstars will be hoping to knock out another topflight league team when they play FC Talanta at Police Sacco Stadium from 12pm.

Bungoma Superstars, under the tutelage of former Bandari and Nzoia Sugar coach Ibrahim Shikanda edged out Bandari 2-1 in the preliminary round last month at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

Kakamega Homeboyz, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards will be hoping to advance to the last 16 when they take on little-known Solian City, Denmark and PAC University respectively.

Another lower division team to watch will be Meru-based Al Azizia who will face off with second tier side Mombasa Stars at Kinoru Stadium.

Al Azizia, coached by former Ulinzi Stars captain Stephen Ochola, eliminated National Super League side Luanda Villa 4-3 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw in the preliminary round.

Round 32 fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Kenya Police v Posta Rangers (Police Sacco, Nairobi,3.15pm)

Al Azizia v Mombasa Stars (Kinoru, Meru)

FC Talanta v Bungoma Stars (Police Sacco, Nairobi, 12pm)

Silibwet v Sofapaka (Silibwet Green Stadium, Bomet)

Compel Sports Club v Kajiado (Panpaper Ilala, Webuye, 1pm)

Bomachoge Borabu v SS Assad (Kenyenya Grounds, Kisii, 1pm)

Sunday

Shalimar v Shabana (Longonot Horticulture, Naivasha)

PAC University v AFC Leopards (Police Sacco, Nairobi,3.15 pm)

Zetech Titans v Mara Sugar (Police Sacco, 12pm)

Karatina Homeboyz v Bidco United (Karatina Stadium, Karatina)

MOFA v KCB (Raila Odinga, Homa Bay)

Solian City v Kakamega Homeboyz (Solian Girls High School, Eldama Ravine,1pm )

Bumbani Stars v Tusker (Ukunda Showground, Ukunda, 12pm)

Denmak v Gor Mahia (Ukunda Showground, Ukunda, 3.15pm)

Harvest of Hope Africa v Ulinzi Stars (Mumias Complex Mumias, 1pm)