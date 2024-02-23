Zanzibar to host this year’s Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) General Assembly in Mombasa, Friday picked Zanzibar to host the 2024 Senior Challenge Cup.

The announcement was made by Isayas Jira, the Cecafa Vice President and Chairman of the Competitions Committee.

The council said the decision to award Zanzibar the hosting rights comes was because of strategic considerations aimed at revitalising the tournament's appeal and enhancing its marketing reach. Jira highlighted the importance of bringing back the prestigious Senior Challenge Cup that was last held in 2019.

He announced the appointment of six committee members tasked with implementing changes to enhance Cecafa tournaments.

The return of the Senior Challenge Cup, last held in Uganda five years ago, has been met with enthusiasm by Suleiman Mahmoud Jabir, President of the Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF).

Delight

Jabir expressed his delight at the prospect of hosting the tournament, likening it to a “World Cup” for Zanzibar.

“Hosting the Senior Challenge Cup will not only elevate the profile of football in Zanzibar but also strengthen our teams, potentially leading to more nations from this region qualifying for the Afcon.”

In addition to hosting the Senior Challenge Cup, Zanzibar has also been entrusted with hosting the CAF Africa Schools Football Championship Cecafa Zonal qualifiers.

Other hosting rights awarded during the assembly were Uganda for the Afcon Under-17 Boys’ Cecafa Zonal qualifiers, Tanzania for the Afcon Under-20 Cecafa Zonal qualifiers, and Ethiopia for the CAF Women’s Champions League Cecafa qualifiers and the Cecafa Under-20 Girls Championship.

The Cecafa General Assembly, held over one day on Friday and chaired by council President Wallace Karia, deliberated on various matters, including the ratification of competitions and the calendar for the year 2024, 2025.

The council underscored the significance of regional collaboration and the commitment to the development and promotion of football across East and Central Africa.