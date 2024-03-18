Inside Bungoma Stars' fairy-tale run in Mozzart Bet Cup

A large portion of the ground at Sirens Stadium at the Bungoma Airstrip is dusty and bumpy.

The scorching, mid-morning sun on this particular Thursday heats up the ground, making it a tough place to train or play a football match.

But not for Bungoma Stars players who have called this place home since last year. Apart from the sweltering heat and the poor state of the pitch, not even the whirling sounds from a helicopter landing on the run-down airstrip or the people and cows passing by can bring to a halt the team’s rigorous training.

With a huge task awaiting the team ahead — their upcoming clash against Sofapaka in round of 16 of the 2024 Mozzart Bet Cup (domestic cup) — there is no room for laxity in training.

“Get the ball!” yells the team’s coach, Sylvanus Otema, at one of the players after he was easily dispossessed of the ball.

At the end of the intense training session that lasted about three hours, the former Kitale Barclays, Utalii FC and Mumias Sugar FC (all defunct) defender warns his charges against being complacent like the players at English Premier League side Luton Town. On the previous night of that Thursday’s training session, Luton blew away a comfortable 3-0 halftime lead against host Bournemouth to lose 4-3 at the Vitality Stadium.

Otema termed the loss as “unacceptable.” Even with Bungoma Stars grappling with numerous challenges, which include training in tough conditions and a biting financial constraints, the mood in the team is jovial.

Bungoma Stars coach Sylvanus Otema (centre) talks to two of his players during a past Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Division Two Western Zone 'A' match at Matek Primary School. Photo credit: Pool

John Wangusi, the team manager of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Division Two Western Zone ‘A’ side and one of its founders, says when they registered for this year’s Mozzart Bet Cup, the target was to have players gain exposure.

Shortcut to FKF-PL

But having stormed the third round of the knock-out competition after upsetting FKF Premier League sides Bandari and FC Talanta, Otema’s side are now dreaming big — to lift the trophy in their maiden appearance.

The winner of the domestic cup represents the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

After humbling 2019 champions Bandari 2-1 in the preliminary round of the knock-out competition at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma on January 28, Bungona Stars edged-out Talanta by a solitary goal in round of 32 at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi on February 24.

“Winning the Mozzart Bet Cup is a shortcut to qualifying for the FKF-PL. That is our target,” said Otema, who joined the team in January.

While being drawn against tough FKF-PL sides would scare off most players and managers in the lower tier leagues, Otema said it was not the case for him, thanks to his rich experience as a coach and former footballer.

He said that they overpowered the highflying Bandari by depriving them of the ball and playing fast.

In that match, Ugandan striker Derrick Tekkwo and Meshack Karani scored for Bungoma, while Bandari’s consolation goal was netted by Derrick Nsibambi.

Part of the action between Bungoma Stars and Bandari FC during their Mozzart Bet Cup match at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County on January 28, 2024. Bungoma Stars won 2-1. Photo credit: Pool

“Having been in football for so many years, I was not tensed that Bandari is a big team. Winning a football match is based on how you plan and execute your strategy,” said the former player.

“It was important that we put them (Bandari) under pressure and also have most of the ball in the entire match. You do not lose the ball against an experienced side. My players are young, so I knew they would not match us in speed.”

It was the first victory Otema registered against a topflight club in his coaching career spanning 15 years.

Karani scored the lone goal in the team’s victory over Talanta.

“I was certain that we would beat Talanta because I had studied them and knew their playing style. Our strong point is possession so I told my players that we hold the ball in their own half and then pile the pressure. We also avoided committing many fouls in our half especially near the box,” said the coach.

But who between the two FKF-PL sides was a tougher opponent?

“Bandari was a better side, at least they put some pressure on us unlike Talanta. Talanta relied on individual brilliance, so once we locked their few players who were good, they were unable to cause us trouble. Bandari played collectively and that is why they managed to score one goal,” said the tactician.

Salim Barisa (centre) of Bandari in action against Bungoma Stars during their Mozzart Bet Cup match at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County on January 28, 2024. Photo credit: Steve Heywood | Nation Media Group

The club’s captain Reagan Osigo reckoned that victory over the two big guns has boosted the morale of the team.

Their other target this season, he said, is to lift the fourth tier league title.

“Everyone in the team is psyched up. The wins against Bandari and Talanta have increased the confidence in the team and we want this season to be the last we are playing in this league (FKF National Division Two Western Zone A),” said the centre back.

Previously known as Bungoma Altars, the team has competed in the fourth tier league since their promotion in 2018.

Wangusi said that together with his friend Geoffrey Musula they formed the team in 2014 to help keep youth in Bungoma town out of crime.

“Most of the students in day schools from this area were very idle in the evening. We feared that they would start engaging in crime, so we decided to come up with a football team to keep them busy. We started with around five players,” recalled Wangusi.

Musula, who is a football coach and teacher at Sinoko Primary School said: “We started with small children then later we started recruiting senior ones. Those boys were very talented.”

An impressive performance by Bungoma Stars in the Kibabii University Football League in 2015 would see the team endear itself to the locals, who encouraged the officials to register it in the sub-branch league.

It marked the start of the team’s rise and in 2018, they earned promotion to the fourth tier league.

The team, which is home to 27 players, has never had a sponsor in the one decade that it has been in existence.

To fund its activities, which include transport and training equipment, Wangusi said they rely on well-wishers.

“There is a WhatsApp group that I formed when we joined Division Two. It has about 50 members who are my friends, neighbours and football lovers, so we usually have a weekly contribution to support our expenses,” said the Team Manager.

The players are not paid salaries but a winning allowance of Sh1000 each. Domnic Omare is the team’s doctor on a voluntary basis.

When Sirens Stadium is unplayable due to rain, the team hosts its home matches about 10 kilometres away at Mateka Primary School.

Karani is the team’s top scorer with 14 goals in the FKF National Division Two Western Zone A.

With one match in hand, they are currently ranked third on the log with 29 points. Obocuun Border tops the standings with 30 points while Soy United who have also garnered 30 points but with an inferior goal difference are second.

Bungoma Stars founders John Wangusi (left) and Geoffrey Musula follow the team's training session at Sirens Stadium in Bungoma. Photo credit: Pool

Wangusi and Otema are confident that the team will finish top of the standings and earn promotion to the third tier league.

“We must move forward, we cannot be stagnant at one place all those years,” said the coach.

But how does he motivate his players to register good performance, when they don’t even earn salaries?

“I tell them to look beyond training and playing here at airstrip. I always tell them that this is a platform to showcase to the world what they can do,” said the experienced coach.

Owing to their impressive performance against the two FKF-PL sides, the team has lost two players, with many others on their way out of the club.

Goalkeeper Evans Omondi and defender Elisha Mwashi joined Sofapaka after the Bandari match when the transfer window was still open.

“After our match against Talanta, I saw some coaches showing interest in seven of my boys. I know once the transfer window is open, more than seven will leave the team,” said Otema.

Against three-time champions Sofapaka, Otema said that while the duel promises to be tough, he expects to emerge victorious.

The match will be held at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu either on March 30 or 31.

“Sofapaka are training knowing very well that they will be meeting a tough opponent. I know it will be tough but I’m expecting to win on that day. What will help us is scoring an early goal,” he said.