Title-chasing Gor Mahia and Tusker in action as league action resume 

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) resumes on Saturday, with title favourites Gor Mahia, Tusker and Bandari all keen to avoid any slip-up in their remaining 10 matches.

The league took a break on March 10 to pave the way for the Fifa international break and the Mozzart Bet Cup round of 16 matches played last weekend.

With the top three teams in the league out of the Mozzart Bet Cup, the FKF-PL remains their only chance of bagging silverware this season.

At the bottom of the table, Nzoia Sugar, Shabana and Muhoroni Youth hope to register improved performances to avoid the axe.

After 24 matches, defending champions Gor top the standings with 50 points, while second-placed Tusker have amassed 43 points.

Third-placed Bandari have also garnered 43 points but with an inferior goal difference.

Nine matches are on the cards this weekend, with the highlight being the clash between Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

Ulinzi Stars will host Bandari at Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday, while AFC Leopards will face Sofapaka at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Having been eliminated from the Mozzart Bet Cup by little-known Denmark in the second round, Gor Mahia was not among the teams engaged in the round of 16 last weekend.

K’Ogalo, who are eying an unprecedented 21st FKF-PL title, have been keeping busy during the long break with friendly matches.

Six days after thrashing minnows Thika Cloth Mills 6-1 at M-Pesa Foundation Academy on March 16, the defending champions hit Ulinzi 2-1 at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

During AFC Leopards’ 60th anniversary celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium on March 24, Gor drew 1-1 with Ingwe.

The team registered a similar result against Posta Rangers at M-Pesa Foundation Academy last Saturday.

Gor lost 1-0 to Bandari in their last league match in Mombasa, and coach Johnathan McKinstry will be hoping to see his side bounce back to winning ways against Homeboyz.

But it promises to be an uphill task since Homeboyz are not pushovers. The Kakamega-based side, seventh with 37 points, head into the match highly motivated.

They defeated Tusker by a solitary goal in the round of 16 of the Mozzart Bet Cup and are unbeaten in their last six matches.

Homeboyz and Gor battled to a barren draw in their first-leg encounter.

“Homeboyz is a good side and any match against them is always very tough,” said McKinstry, who is eying his second FK-FPL title with Gor.

Gor’s striker Benson Omala is still the league’s top scorer with 11 goals.

Thirteen-time champions Tusker will be looking to extend their winning streak to five matches when they host struggling Sharks. The two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg.

Bandari, who are chasing their maiden title, will be hoping to extend their run to four wins. The Dockers defeated Ulinzi by a solitary goal in the first leg.

Leopards, who have set their sights on winning the Mozzart Bet Cup, will be out to bounce back to winning ways and continue with their ascent on the log. Ingwe lost 1-0 to Tusker in their last league outing before the international break.

Ingwe, who drew 1-1 with Sofapaka in the first leg, are eighth with 34 points, while Sofapaka are 15th with 26 points.

Batoto ba Mungu have not won any of their last four league matches. Muhoroni Youth, Shabana and Nzoia follow in that order with 22, 18 and 17 points respectively.

KPL Fixtures

Saturday:

Kariobangi Sharks v Tusker (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos - 1pm)

Shabana v Posta Rangers (Raila Odinga Stadium, Homa Bay - 3pm)

Ulinzi Stars v Bandari (Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi - 3pm)

Gor Mahia v Kakamega Homeboyz (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos - 4pm)

Sunday:

Bidco United v KCB (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos 1pm)

Murang’a Seal v Nzoia Sugar (SportPesa Arena - 3pm)

Muhoroni Youth v Nairobi City Stars (Muhoroni Stadium, Kisumu - 3pm)

AFC Leopards v Sofapaka (Nyayo National Stadium - 3pm)