Tusker edge AFC Leopards to close in on Gor Mahia

AFC Leopards' nine match unbeaten ended on Sunday after losing 1-0 to Tusker in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

In other FKF-PL matches held on Sunday, Kariobangi Sharks thrashed Posta Rangers 5-1 at Police Sacco Stadium while 10-man Kakamega Homeboyz defeated Ulinzi Stars 2-0 at Mumias Sports Complex.

Hosts Nzoia Sugar battled to a 1-1 draw with FC Talanta at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma. FC Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta was not on the touchline after being suspended by the team’s management this week.

In a late kick-off at Police Sacco Stadium, Kenya Police and Muhoroni Youth battled to a 1-1 draw.

Leopards headed into the Tusker game on the back of a nine-match unbeaten run – seven wins and two draws. But the brewers put that run to an end thanks to John Njuguna’s 35th minute strike.

The slim victory saw Tusker reclaim second place on the log with 43 points, seven behind leaders Gor Mahia. Tusker are tied on points with third placed Bandari.

The loss saw Leopards slip one place down to eighth on 34 points.

“We played well but couldn’t defend the corner well and that cost us the game. We also got chances to score but we took most of our decisions in haste and that worked to our disadvantage,” said AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha.

The last time Leopards lost a league match was the 2-1 loss to Bidco United on December 10 at SportPesa Arena.

“Leopards are a good team and they attacked well. I think it was an evenly contested game, we got our chance which we utilised,” said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

At Police Sacco Stadium, it was raining goals with Sharks’ midfielder Julius Masaba netting a brace in the 15th and 49th minutes respectively.

John Makwata continued to shine for Sharks with a 56th minute strike before Leonlevitt Otieno and Fortune Omoto scored a goal apiece to seal the win in the 65th and 90th minutes respectively.

Brian Otieno netted Rangers' consolation goal in the second minute of added time.

Rangers, who have now not won in their last two matches are fourth with 39 points while Sharks are 12th with 27 points.

Striker Hillary Otieno and Brian Chala scored in either half to guide Homeboyz to victory against Ulinzi. Homeboyz defender Salim Hamisi was sent off late into the match.

Homeboyz are seventh with 37 points while Ulinzi are 14th with 26 points.

At Sudi Stadium, Josephat Oyugi struck in the 61st minute to salvage a point for bottom-placed Nzoia against Talanta. Talanata found the breakthrough in the match through an 11th minute goal by Alfred Tanui.

Duncan Otieno put Muhoroni Youth ahead in the ninth minute before Clinton Kinanga restored parity for the law enforces in the 75th minute.

Sunday results

Posta Rangers 1 Kariobangi Sharks 5

Kenya Police 1 Muhoroni Youth 1

Tusker 1 AFC Leopards 0

Kakamega Homeboyz 2 UIinzi Stars 0