Pupils study under trees as raging River Tana swallows school

Pupils at a school in Galole, Tana River County, are learning under trees as local leaders push for its urgent relocation.

Since the commencement of the second term this week, 1,200 pupils in Makere Primary School have been gathering in clusters to form classes in what is remaining of their school compound as water from River Tana slowly eats into their compound.

The teachers prepare for lessons under a tree after the administration block was claimed by the River Tana.

According to the school's headteacher, Maso Karayuh, the staffroom, his office, two Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) classrooms, a water tank, and a kitchen have already been swept away.

"As you can see there is another classroom that is already halfway into the river, it will not be there by tomorrow, and another one is standing barely five metres away," he said.

The school has since established another fence to prevent the pupils from crossing into the risky side lest a tragedy occurs.

Raging River Tana

However, each day, their classes are interrupted by a splash of soil falling into the river, another piece of land drawn into the raging River Tana.

"Some parents have not even allowed their children to school, they are afraid and so are we, that is why we cannot even allow children to sit in the remaining classrooms because you cannot tell what the devil has in store," said Mr Karayuh.

According to the area’s Member of Parliament, Said Hiribae, the school has found another parcel of land to relocate to but will need infrastructure and temporary tents for classes to continue.

The legislator said the National Government Constituency Development Fund kitty will not be enough to rebuild new schools destroyed by floods.

"We have six schools that have been affected by these floods in my constituency, two of which have been completely washed away by River Tana. We are talking about building about 162 facilities in just a term. That is worth more than Sh300 million," he said.

The legislator said 14 classrooms in each of the six schools, an administration block, 10 toilets for students and teachers, a kitchen and water tanks in each school are urgently needed.

He said this requires an urgent budget since the financial year is nearing its end.

Need more money

"The President's idea for rehabilitation is good, but in the case of Tana River, we will need more money to realise that plan and CDF is not enough for that kind of project," he said.

Hiribae spoke in Makere village, Galole Constituency, where he laid a foundation for the eight classrooms affected in Makere Primary School.

Tana River Civil Society Organisations chairperson John Dhadho appealed to organisations to rally their support for schools in the county.

Dhadho notes that the county will need more financial help to come out of its current situation, as the floods have gobbled gains of devolution made in the last six years.