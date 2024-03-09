FKF-PL: Bandari slay Gor Mahia to move second

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry was on Saturday left disappointed by his team's poor attack as the reigning Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions went down 1-0 to Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Grounds in Mombasa.

Bandari inflicted the second loss of the season on Gor courtesy of a 40th minute strike by midfielder Fidel Origa who was set up by Rwandese Shasiri Nahimana.

The only other defeat K’Ogalo have suffered this season was 3-1 loss to Kenya Police on February 3 at Police Sacco Stadium in South C Nairobi.

McKinstry bemoaned a blunt attack which saw the leading Goal Boot chaser Benson Omala fail to register a single shot on target in a clash attended by hundreds of fans despite the high gate fees charged.

“While we displayed commendable prowess in midfield and defence, our forwards were unable to capitalise on opportunities," said 38-year-old Irish coach Mckinstry.

"We lacked the necessary ambition and luck to make a difference in the final third, ultimately costing us the match," he added.

As McKinstry and Gor Mahia fans wept over the loss, Bandari coach John Baraza was over the moon post-match.

“We clinched this win through sheer dedication and relentless effort in our training sessions. Despite facing a formidable opponent, our unwavering commitment and refusal to surrender ultimately secured the victory for us," said Baraza, a former Harambee Stars and Sofapaka player.

The win saw Bandari cut Gor Mahia’s lead at the top to seven points. With 10 matches to the end of the season, K’Ogalo have garnered 50 points while the Dockers have 43 points.

Gor Mahia went to the game fresh from a convincing 4-0 victory over Posta Rangers while Bandari had also warmed up with a solid 2-0 win against Shabana.

Gor Mahia appeared to dominate proceedings early on, with Austin Odhiambo orchestrating play from midfield. However, the defensive prowess of Bandari's Andrew Juma thwarted any attempts by Omala to make a significant impact.

In other matches, Nairobi City Stars battled to a 1-1 draw with Bidco United in an early kick off at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County. Striker Dennis Oalo gave Simba wa Nairobi the lead in the 41st minute but forward Jacob Onyango levelled matters in the second minute of added time to snatch a point for Bidco.

Murang’a Seal resurgence continued with a 2-1 win over Sofapaka at the same venue.

Yusuf Ali scored from Eric Balecho’s assist in the first half before John Kiplagat added the second in the 61st minute.

Batoto ba Mungu's consolation goal was netted by Thomas Kakaire in the 70th minute.

Saturday results

Nairobi City Stars 1 Bidco United 1

Bandari 1 Gor Mahia 0