FKF-WPL: Police face Ulinzi in top-of-the-table clash

Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) side Ulinzi Starlets interim coach Clive Otieno, has protested the decision by Kenya Police Bullets management to hike gate charges for their Saturday match at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi.

Bullets announced on Thursday through their social media platforms, that the gate charges for their match against Ulinzi will be Sh200 for regular and Sh1,000 for VIP, making this the highest fee ever in the history of the women's topflight league.

The normal rate for a FKF-WPL match is usually Sh50.

"This is manipulating the fans. Why would they want to take football back to oblivion and yet it's picking up well. People must be taking football for granted and because of this, other struggling teams and players will suffer. Football is a motivation to the players and their families who come to watch them, where do they want them to go?" lamented Otieno.

"All in all, we are ready for the match having held our last training on Friday. All the injured players have been cleared to play so they will be available for selection. We are going for the win," added Otieno.

His Police counterpart Beldine Odemba said:

"This match could be a league decider, and I encourage fans to come out in large numbers to support the team. Personally, I wouldn't have charged (high) gate fees as we rely on fans to support our women's game. However, it is beyond my control."

This decision by Bullets mirrors that of their men's team Police who hiked prices for their league match against Gor Mahia, to Sh1,500 for terraces, Sh2,000 for VIP, and Sh3,000 for VVIP stands from the normal Sh200 and Sh500 charges.

The last time the two teams met was on November 5 last year, at Ulinzi Complex Grounds in Nairobi with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.

Bullets, who are in good form this season, are undefeated and sit atop the FKF-WPL table with 31 points drawn from nine wins and four draws.

The soldiers are in second position with 29 points, having won eight, drawn five, and lost one match.

Defending champions Vihiga Queens are ranked third with 28 points and have two games in hand, having missed the match against Gaspo Women last weekend.

Vihiga, who are three-time champions and Wadadia Women will not be in action this weekend as they were set to face relegated Trans Nzoia Falcons and Gaspo respectively.

With Gaspo and Falcons out of the league, the competition now comprises 10 teams. Both teams will participate in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) next season.

In another match, fourth-placed Kibera Girls Soccer will host ninth-placed Nakuru City Queens FC at The Wolves Den Grounds in Olooloitikosh in Kajiado County.

At Mumboha Grounds in Luanda, Soccer Assassins FC will face Bunyore Starlets FC in a Western derby, while Bungoma Queens will entertain Zetech Sparks at Sang'alo Institute in Bungoma on Sunday.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kibera Girls Soccer v Nakuru City Queens FC (The Wolves Den, Olooloitikosh 1pm)

Kenya Police Bullets FC v Ulinzi Starlets FC (Police Sacco Stadium, Nairobi 3pm)

Sunday

Soccer Assassins FC v Bunyore Starlets FC (Mumboha Grounds, Luanda 12pm)