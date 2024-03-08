KCB sink Shabana to end nine-match winless run

Shabana woes in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League deepened on Friday after going down 3-2 to KCB at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

The loss means Tore Bobe now face an uphill task to remain in the topflight league with only 10 matches left to the end of the season.

It was another devastating moment for Shabana as KCB edged them out to end their nine-match winless run.

Striker Derrick Otanga put the bankers ahead in the 13th minute before Philemon Nyakwaka doubled their lead in the 46th minute. Otanga, who was a constant menace to Shabana defenders, bagged his second of the day at the hour mark from a direct freekick.

Shabana players, who looked demotivated, hungry and tired got their consolation via Brian Magare in the 64th minute. KCB custodian Farouk Shikhalo scored an own goal from Enock Agwanda’s long throw to gift Shabana the second goal.

The result saw KCB register their first win in eight consecutive matches and move ninth on 33 points.

Tore Bobe, on the other hand, are still ranked 17th with 18 points and could drop to bottom place if Nzoia Sugar beet FC Talanta on Sunday.

Shabana have only won one game since appointing Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo on January 10 after parting ways with Sammy Okoth who guided them back to the top flight league after 17 years in the cold.

Omollo’s only win in the top league was his first game in charge, when they thrashed Nzoia Sugar 5-2 at Raila Odinga Stadium on January 14.

After the loss to KCB, Omollo said he is optimistic they will survive the axe and the 10 remaining matches will be like a final to them.

“We started badly and conceded easy goals and only came back into the match when the minutes were gone. I still believe we won’t be relegated but we must do better on the pitch and avoid conceding early,” said Omollo.

His opposite number Bernard Mwalala was happy to end the long winless streak and was optimistic the team can still make it to the top four in the league.

“We played an all-out attacking football and that is how it should be. We can now build on this result to return this team to top positions by winning our matches. Shabana played well late in the game but our defending was masterclass,” said Mwalala.

