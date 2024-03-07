FKF-PL: AFC Leopards' revival faces stern Tusker test

AFC Leopards and Tusker on Sunday clash in a highly-anticipated contest on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Leaders Gor Mahia travel to Mombasa on Saturday to face on-form Bandari as Bandari in what is the other highlight fixture of the weekend.

But before the two big fixtures, relegation-threatened Shabana will visit KCB on Friday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. The two teams are on a poor run and will be looking to bounce back as the league enters Round 24.

Encounters between Tusker and Leopards have always been explosive and this fixture comes at a time when both teams are on a fine run. Leopards have not lost in the last nine matches while Tusker will be out to narrow down the gap between them and leaders Gor Mahia.

While Leopards are seventh on 34 points, Tusker have 40 points, 10 behind Gor Mahia with 11 matches to the end of the season.

Ingwe are riding high after beating Nzoia Sugar 2-0 last weekend to stretch their unbeaten run to nine matches. The last time Leopards lost a league game was on December 10 when they were beaten 2-1 by Bidco United at Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a County.

Rwandese striker Arthur Gitego, who scored against Nzoia and assisted Hassan Beja’s goal, will be a player to watch against Tusker. Gitego also bagged a brace against PAC University in the MozzartBet Cup Round of 32.

AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha has pipped Gitego to shine in the remaining matches and insists the 22-year-old is the solution to the goal-scoring headache they had in the first leg.

"Let fans expect more goals from him in the remaining matches. He is a good striker,” said Trucha of the fast-rising Rwandese striker.

Tusker have always given Gor Mahia a run for their money in the last lap of the league fixtures. A win against Ingwe will see Tusker close in on Gor if the 20-time champions drop points against Bandari at the coast.

Leopards have a poor record against the brewers having failed to win in their last five matches. Ingwe last beat Tusker 2-1 on September 26, 2021.

After an emphatic 4-0 rout of Posta Rangers, a win for Gor against Bandari will place them in good stead of claiming a record-extending 21st league title.

Bandari also have an uphill task to trounce K’Ogalo whom they haven’t defeated in the last 11 matches between them.

Ahead of Friday’s clash, KCB coach Bernard Mwalala is confident that his charges can put behind their eight-match winless run and slay Shabana.

“We need to be confident as we take on our opponents. The season is still far from over and we intend to make it to the top four. I know we are in a transition period, but it is time we upped our game to secure as many wins as possible,” said Mwalala.

The coach revealed that striker Shadrack Wamalwa is set to miss the game after sustaining an ankle injury while Victor Omondi is due to undergo surgery to repair a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).

The bankers are tenth on the log with 30 points while Shabana are 16th on 18 points.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Friday

KCB v Shabana (Kenyatta, Machakos )

Saturday

Nairobi City Stars v Bidco United (Kenyatta, Machakos, 1pm)

Bandari v Gor Mahia (Mbaraki, Mombasa)

Sofapaka v Murang’a Seal (Kenyatta, Machakos)

Sunday

Posta Rangers v Kariobangi Sharks (Police Sacco, Nairobi 1pm)

Kenya Police v Muhoroni Youth (Police Sacco, Nairobi)

Tusker v AFC Leopards (Kenyatta, Machakos)

Kakamega Homeboyz v UIinzi Stars (Mumias Complex)