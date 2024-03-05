Fans to plant 2m trees on Leopards 60th birthday

AFC Leopards' 60th Anniversary preparations have gathered momentum, with the organising committee urging corporate organisations and well-wishers to come on board and make the event a success.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja last Friday donated Sh2 million to boost the preparations kitty.

The organising committee chairman, Vincent Shimoli, urged other leaders to come on board and support celebrations, which start on March 24, full of activities to commemorate the club’s rich history and achievements.

AE Ramassa

The planned activities include a friendly match against a Spanish side, AE Ramassa, at Nyayo National Stadium.

AE Ramassa, founded in 1975, is a Spanish fourth-tier side that has been playing exhibition matches, visiting children's homes and donating clothes and equipment across the globe.

The club from the municipality of Les Franques del Velles (Barcelona) has been organising projects for the last six years in Ethiopia, Benin, Uganda, Cameroon, Madagascar, and Ivory Coast.

Shimoli, the club's vice-chairman during the late Alex Magelo tenure, said the celebrations will officially kick off on March 12 with visits to children's homes.

2 million trees

Ingwe branches will also plant 2 million trees across the country, host a dinner on March 22 and inter-branch competitions on March 23, where club faithful will sample traditional foods, with music by renowned artists playing all night.

Leopards boasts a rich legacy since its inception in 1964, with 12 league titles, 10 domestic cups, and five Cecafa Club Championships, among other honours.

Shimoli said his team is planning to meet governors Fernandes Barasa of Kakamega, Ken Lusaka (Bungoma), Paul Otuoma (Busia), Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga) and George Natembeya (Trans Nzoia) and other leaders to seek their support.

The committee has extended invitations to guest teams from across Africa to participate in festivities that will offer opportunities for cultural exchange and strengthening ties between clubs and countries.

Three-day celebrations