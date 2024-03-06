Gor Mahia reads mischief as Bandari hikes match ticket price from Sh100 to Sh500

Bandari FC has announced that the gate charges for their crucial Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Gor Mahia at Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday will be Sh500 per person, up from the normal Sh100. That is an increase of 500 per cent.

Bandari vice-chairman Twaha Mbarak said the entrance fee they were charging was fair considering this was a high-profile match with plenty at stake as the home team braces for the Green Army invasion.

Gor Mahia lead the Premier League table on 50 points, with the joint second-placed Tusker and Bandari 10 points adrift.

At the same time, Mbarak urged football fans in Mombasa to turn up in large numbers for the match.

"We hope to win the match because our players have the morale to do well against our opponents," he said.

This will be the last league match staged at Mbaraki before the venue is closed for renovations.

The Sh500 ticket price is the highest sold by Bandari since Premier League matches started being played at the 5,000-capacity Mbaraki Sports Club.

Tickets normally retail at 100 while high-profile matches attract an entry fee of Sh200.

Gor Mahia fans have complained that the Sh500 ticket price is an attempt to deny them an opportunity to attend the match.

Bandari's Brian Otieno during a team training session at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on March 6, 2024. Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group

Gor Mahia FC Mombasa Branch organising secretary, Nelson Ombogo and treasurer Joseph Were said it was not fair for Bandari to charge Sh500 during these difficult economic times.

The two officials claimed Bandari's decision to increase the entry fee was one way of preventing K'Ogalo fans from turning out in large numbers for the match.

This development is reminiscent of the Police home game against Gor Mahia on February 3 at Police Sacco where the home team, to the consternation of K'Ogalo fans, charged a steep entry of Sh1,500 terraces, Sh2,000 VIP and Sh3,000 for VVIP.

The game witnessed a very low turnout as Police won 3-1.

Meanwhile, Tusker coach Robert Matano has explained why they have moved their home matches to Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos as they prepare to host AFC Leopards on Sunday.

“The venue has no issues of abrupt unavailability like Nyayo and Kasarani in Nairobi. Our owned Ruaraka has lost shape due to poor maintenance and it has been hard to secure any other venue in Nairobi for our home matches,” said Matano.

AFC Leopards have had a good run in the league so far, but Matano warned them to prepare well for the Sunday match.