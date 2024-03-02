Gor Mahia humiliate 10-man Rangers to peel further away

Champions Gor Mahia on Saturday bounced back from their shocking MozzartBet Cup exit, with a resounding 4-0 win over 10-man Posta Rangers in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

A second-half brace by Austine Odhiambo and goals from league top scorer Benson Omala and Sylvester Owino helped Gor complete a double over the mailmen.

Rangers, who lost the first leg encounter by a solitary goal were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time of the first-half after goalkeeper John Njau was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Omala.

The 20-time champions top the standing with 50 points.

They were last weekend eliminated from the MozzartBet Cup following a shocking 5-4 loss to underdogs Denmark FC in post-match penalties after a barren draw at Ukunda Showground.

In other FKF-PL matches held on Saturday, striker Eric Kapaito netted a brace, as 13-time champions Tusker defeated hosts Muhoroni Youth 2-1 at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu, to leapfrog Rangers into second on the log with 40 points.

FC Talanta’s woes persisted with a 1-1 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz at Thika Stadium in Kiambu, the same venue where 2009 champions Sofapaka and Bidco United registered a 1-1 draw later in the day.

Kariobangi Sharks and Nairobi City Stars battled to a barren draw at Police Sacco Stadium.

Against Rangers, Omala gave Gor a dream start when he scored his 11th goal of the season through a header inside the first minute.

The former Western Stima man looks to have found his scoring form, as he was on target in Gor’s 1-0 win over City Stars on February 17. Before that goal, the striker had gone seven matches without scoring.

Defender Owino extended Gor’s lead in the 55th minute with a tap-in from a corner-kick, before midfielder Odhiambo struck on 82 and 88 minutes for his brace.

Rangers, who had a goal cancelled for offside in the 27th minute, slipped to third with 39 points.

Looking to remain in the title race, Tusker started the clash against Muhoroni strongly, their efforts paying off in the 32th minute when Kapaito headed in Daniel Sakari’s cross.

The 2021 top scorer completed his brace in the 50th minute with another header from Eric Zakayo’s cross.

With eight goals to his name, Kapaito is now joint second in the Golden Boot race with Tito Okello (Kenya Police) and Francis Kairo (Bandari).

Playing in front of their supporters, Samwel Adebowale scored Muhoroni’s consolation goal in the 81st minute from Cliff Otieno’s assist.

Muhoroni are now ranked 16th with 21 points, just five more than bottom-placed Nzoia Sugar.

At Thika Stadium, it was Alex Kipruto, who came to Talanta’s rescue with a stunning 86th minute equaliser.

Homeboyz were headed to victory courtesy of Shafik Batambuze’s 47th minute strike from the spot after Hillary Otieno was fouled in the box.

Placed seventh with 34 points, Homeboyz are winless in their last two matches while Talanta, who have not tasted victory in their last five matches are 12th with 26 points.

Saturday results

Kariobangi Sharks 0 Nairobi City Stars 0

Gor Mahia 4 Posta Rangers0

Muhoroni Youth 1 Tusker 2

FC Talanta 1 Kakamega Homeboyz 1