FKF-PL: Rangers out to stop Gor Mahia in their tracks

Gor Mahia will look to extend their lead in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) standing when they take on second-placed Posta Rangers at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on Saturday.

The FKF-PL resumes after a two weeks break which allowed clubs to take part in the MozzartBet Cup.

The winner of the MozzartBet Cup will represent the country in Caf Confederation Cup while the league champion will qualify for the prestigious Caf Champions League.

AFC Leopards will be out to extend their eight match unbeaten streak when they host Nzoia Sugar on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium. Leopards last lost a league match on December 10 when they went down 2-1 to Bidco United at SportPesa Arena in Murang’a.

Shabana fans will be hoping for a win this weekend as they look to climb out of the relegation zone when they host Bandari at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Another mouthwatering tie pits Ulinzi Stars against Kenya Police at Police Sacco Stadium on Monday.

K’Ogalo head into the Rangers match fresh from being eliminated from MozzartBet Cup after losing 5-4 to Kwale County League side Denmark FC on post match penalties in the Round of 32.

The result has left the technical bench on the receiving end of angry fans and a draw or a loss against Posta Rangers could irk them further.

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry has been walking on a tight rope despite his team leading the league log. After the loss to Denmark, fans questioned the coach’s commitment and playing style because the team has been winning by slim margins in the league.

K’Ogalo also face Posta Rangers on the back of another Fifa ban after failing to clear arrears owed to Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita. The club was slapped with the ban on Wednesday and the news saw fans take a swipe on the management on social media.

Gor lead the KPL log on 47 points after 22 rounds of matches with Posta second on 39 points. With 12 matches to the end of the season, any slip up from K’Ogalo would prove costly.

“The side that utilises their chances will carry the day. We are prepared to play well and bag maximum points because we are the ones giving them pressure at the top. In the first leg, they scored from a set-piece, the only one chance which came their way,” said Posta Rangers midfielder Peter Thiong’o.

Head-to-head record favours Gor since they have never lost to the mailmen in the last five encounters.

Kenya Police won the first leg 2-0 and will be hoping to complete a double over the soldiers. While Kenya Police are among the title contenders on 37 points, Ulinzi Stars have been inconsistent this season and are a distant 12th on the log on 25 points.

For AFC Leopards, victory over struggling Nzoia will take them closer to the leading pack. Ingwe are ranked eighth with 31 points while Nzoia are bottom with 16 points.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Gor Mahia v Posta Rangers (Kenyatta, Machakos)

Bidco United v Sofapaka (Thika, Kiambu)

Talanta v Kakamega Homeboyz (Thika, Kiambu, 1pm)

Kariobangi Sharks v Nairobi City Stars (Police Sacco, Nairobi)

Muhoroni Youth FC v Tusker (Muhoroni, Kisumu, 1pm)

Sunday

Shabana v Bandari (Kenyatta Machakos)

AFC Leopards v Nzoia Sugar (Nyayo, Nairobi, 4pm)

KCB v Murang'a Seal (Police Sacco, Stadium)

Monday