FKF-PL: Wanjala backs City Stars to bag title

Nairobi City Stars full back Dennis "Decha" Wanjala believes the club is still in contention for the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier Premier League title.

Wanjala said the drop in form at the club is an issue of the past, and they plan to bounce back and win their upcoming matches to re-enter the title race.

“We were off to a relatively poor start but I have to thank my teammates for coming out, set their targets, and collectively for the team. Part of the challenge that we had earlier was low confidence, a bit of inexperience, and unfamiliarity,” said Wanjala.

“Now, we are a blended team and every player is putting in the right shift and constantly seeking to consolidate their position which has upped the fighting spirit and competition. That is keeping us on track for the title,” added the former Nzoia Sugar player.

The player is in his third season with Simba wa Nairobi and has featured in 17 matches this term.

This weekend, the Nicholas Muyoti-coached side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after falling 1-0 to leaders and defending champions Gor Mahia two weeks ago.

They face Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday at the Police Sacco Stadium in South C, Nairobi.