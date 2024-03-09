FKF-WPL: Police thrash Ulinzi to inch closer to maiden title

Kenya Police Bullets maintained their dominance in Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) with a commanding 4-0 victory over Ulinzi Starlets at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Winger Puren Alukwe opened the scoring early in the first minute before striker Rebecca Okwaro, netted her 11th goal of the season in the 19th minute to give her team a 2-0 lead heading to the break.

Alukwe put Police further ahead shortly after half-time, taking her season's tally to nine goals.

Ulinzi struggled to create chances in the first half, forcing coach Clive Otieno to introduce Neddy Atieno and Joy Kinglady for Fasila Adhiambo and Cindy Ngaira respectively in the second half.

Substitute Chris Kach, who came on for Okwaro in the 66th minute, sealed the win for Police late in the second half.

Following the win, Police now have 34 points, five ahead of Ulinzi.

Police coach Beldine Odemba acknowledged that Ulinzi gave them a good run for their money.

"We prepared well for the match. I gave equal chances to players based on their performance in midweek training. The battle is far from over; we will take it one match at a time. With three more matches remaining, we will continue to push until the final whistle in the league,'' said Odemba.

Police now need just one more win in the upcoming matches to secure the league title. Their remaining fixtures include away clashes with Bunyore Starlets and Kibera and a home game against Zetech Sparks.

''Our opponents were tactical and deserved to win. My players were nervous from the first minute, especially in the back line, but we improved particularly in the second half after making substitutions. The players put in a good effort and we now shift our focus to the next game,'' said Ulinzi coach Clive Otieno.

Despite the loss, Ulinzi remain second with 29 points.

Defending champions Vihiga Queens trail in third place with 28 points and have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, at The Wolves Den in Olooloitikosh, Kajiado County, Kibera Girls Soccer defeated Nakuru City Queens 3-0 to take their tally to 27 points.

Cynthia Atieno, Mmboga Lilian, and Liambila Mariaa scored in the 49th, 60th, and 85th minutes respectively.

Saturday results

Kenya Police Bullets 4 Ulinzi Starlets 0