One for the road: Tusker leave Police tipsy at Nyayo

Defending champions Tusker on Saturday beat Kenya Police by a solitary goal to cut Gor Mahia’s lead in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League log (FKF-PL) to a point.

Shaphan Siwa fired Tusker to victory with a 69th minute strike from a counter attack just after goalkeeper Brian Bwire had made a brilliant save on the other end to deny Clifton Miheso in the match held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Gor, who face Posta Rangers on Sunday at the same venue sit top with 52 points from 24 matches while Tusker are second with 51 points from the same number of matches.

The slim win over the Police saw the Brewers avenge their 3-0 loss to the law enforcers in the first leg held on January 28.

Tusker are now unbeaten in 10 league matches. Police are fifth with 40 points from 23 matches (11 wins, seven draws, five losses).

Tusker coach Robert Matano said: ”It was a tough match just like we expected but we played well in both halves. It was only in the last 10 minutes that Police looked dangerous but we contained them. We want to try to win all our remaining matches.”

“I congratulate the boys because it has been a difficult match, Tusker were tough and it was just one mistake that cost us,” said Police’s coach Francis Baraza who partially blamed poor officiating for the loss.

It was Tusker who threatened first through Eric Otieno’s fourth minute shot, which Police goalkeeper Job Ochieng easily dealt with.

With the Brewers dominating the opening stages of the game, Police had to wait 15 minutes for their first chance. David Simiyu’s dangerous cross into the box was cleared by Tusker defenders before Derrick Otanga tested Bwire with a long range shot.

Reagan Otieno released Simiyu with a cleaver pass on the left in the 23rd minute but the latter’s cross was easily dealt with by Bwire.

Tusker midfielder Shaphan Siwa (left) vies with Kenya Police defender Harun Shakava during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on April 15, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Rodger Ouma missed a golden chance in the 42nd minute when he ballooned his shot after Police’s goalkeeper Job Ochieng had left his line early in an attempt to clear Lawrence Luvanda’s cross.

In the 54th minute, Otieno came close to finding the breakthrough for Tusker but his header from Joseph Levin’s delivery hit the crossbar.

Two minutes later, substitute Elvis Rupia missed the target narrowly on the other end from the edge of the box. Miheso almost scored a beautiful goal but his curler from outside the box was saved by Bwire, giving Tusker an opportunity to launch a counter attack.

Siwa made no mistake in finding the back of the net after being put through by Ouma.

Police put up a spirited fight in attempt to find the equaliser but Tusker’s defence held on for the slim win.

Saturday result

Tusker 1 Kenya Police 0

Sunday fixture

Nairobi City Stars v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

Nzoia Sugar v Mathare United (Sudi) KCB v Wazito (Kasarani)

Ulinzi Stars v Kariobangi Sharks (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Bidco United v Bandari (Kasarani Annex, 3.15pm)

Kakamega Homeboyz v AFC Leopards ( Bukhungu)

FC Talanta v Sofapaka (Ruaraka)