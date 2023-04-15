Holders Ulinzi storm FKF Women's Cup quarters

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup holders Ulinzi Starlets Saturday thrashed Division One side Soccer Sisters 18-0 to reach the quarter-finals in style at the Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

Midfielders Akinyi Lavender, Lanoline Owino and Sofia Adhiambo helped themselves to hat-tricks. New signing Fasila Adhiambo added another five while Naututu Joan scored a brace. Christine Wekesa and Mercy Airo contributed a goal apiece in the rout.

Soccer Sisters only managed to field nine players for this match due to unspecified internal issues.

In another match played at the same venue, Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) defending champions Thika Queens beat stubborn Zetech Sparks 2-1 to also advance.

Thika scored the first goal in the 17th minute through striker Chris Kach. Substitute Linda Ojwang' doubled their lead on the brink of half-time. Zetech, under coach Bernard Kitolo, scored a consolation goal in the 49th minute through Yvonne Kavere.

On the other hand, Vihiga Queens were eliminated by Division One outfit Kisped Queens (Division One) 6-5 on post-match penalties after 0-0 draw in normal time at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega county.

Division One side Royal Starlets thumped Eldoret Falcons 4 -0 at the Ndura Stadium in Kitale, while KWPL side Kisumu All Starlets stunned Mombasa Olympic 3-2 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Former Kenya international striker Sharon Bushenei gave Mombasa an early lead but Faith Ogeda and Lydia Awuor scored for the visitors to hand them a 2-1 lead at at half time.

Mombasa levelled via Vivian Okinda in the second half but Beverline Adika netted the winner for Kisumu.

Kisumu All Starlets forward Beverline Adika (left) vies with Mombasa Olympic defender Celina Mwanyule during their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup Round 16 match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on April 15, 2023. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

Kisumu All Starlets coach Juma Said said the match was a tough and thrilling affair.

"I believe we’ll to do better and go far in this tournament. While we wait for our next opponents in the quarter finals, we’ll continue to train and prepare ourselves,” he said.

His Mombasa Olympic counterpart Cristine Nanjala said:

"We’ve accepted defeat in the spirit of sportsmanship I’m grateful that my girls gained experience by playing against a Premier League team."

In another entertaining match at the RVIST grounds in Nakuru county, Nakuru City Queens defeated Gaspo Women 5- 4 in post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Saturday results

Mombasa Olympic 2 - 3 Kisumu All Starlets

Ulinzi Starlets 18 - 0 Soccer Sisters

Thika Queens 2 - 1 Zetech Sparks

Nakuru City Queens 1 (5) - 1 (4) Gaspo Women FC