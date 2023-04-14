FKF Women's Cup enters Round 16

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup tournament enters round 16 this weekend where seven Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) clubs and nine from Division One will battle it out for quarter-finals slots.

KWPL leaders Gaspo, under new coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, will square it out with Nakuru City Queens at the RVIST grounds in Nakuru county.

"Knockout games are tricky. Nakuru are a tough side, we won't underestimate them because anything can happen. We will try and manage the game,'' said Mulee.

Thika Queens will host Zetech Sparks at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi. Coach Fredrick Majani told Nation Sport that the team is psyched up for the big task.

"We have to go and win because we have prepared well," said Majani who will be without dependable striker Wendy Atieno who is the top tier league top scorer with 13 goals.

His Zetech counterpart Coach Benard Kitolo said it won't be a walk in the park for the three times KWPL champions.

”I have told the girls that this is not going to be an easy game. We are planning for an explosive contest at Ruaraka grounds," said Kitolo.

Holders Ulinzi Starlets will host Division one side Soccer Sisters in an early kick-off at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

The military side won the inaugural edition in October 2021 after beating Vihiga Queens 2-0 in the final at Agricultural Showground (ASK) in Nakuru.

Royal Starlets will face off with Eldoret Falcons at Ndura stadium in Kitale while Mombasa Olympic will host Kisumu All Starlets at Mbaraki grounds in Mombasa county.

Fixtures

Saturday

Royal Starlets v Eldoret Falcons (Ndura Complex Stadium, Kitale 1pm)

Mombasa Olympic v Kisumu Allstarlets (Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa 1pm)

Ulinzi Starlets v Soccer Sisters (Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi 11am)

Thika Queens v Zetech Sparks (Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi 1:15 pm)

Nakuru City Queens v Gaspo Women (RVIST grounds, Nakuru 1pm)

Vihiga Queens v Kisped Queens (Mumias Sports Complex, Mumias 12pm)

Sunday

Kibera Soccer Ladies v Falling Waters (Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi 11am)