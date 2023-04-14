FKF-PL: Tusker eye Police scalp as title race hots up

Defending champions Tusker could cut Gor Mahia's lead at the top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League with a win against Kenya Police at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

Gor, who lead the league standings on 52 points from 24 matches, have a date with Posta Rangers on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Tusker have 48 points from 23 matches and a game in hand. A win against the law enforcers will see them close in on Gor.

All other remaining seven fixtures will be played across different venues on Sunday as the league enters its homestretch.

Twelve-time champions AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz will on Sunday renew their rivalry when they clash at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

KCB and Nzoia Sugar, who are also in the title race, play Wazito and Mathare United respectively on Sunday. Nairobi City Stars face lowly ranked Vihiga Bullets at Kasarani Annex in a 1pm kick-off on Sunday.

Tusker are on an eight-game unbeaten run and will start as favourites against Kenya Police. Their last loss in the league was against Gor Mahia on February 8.

However, the brewers will have to be wary of their opponents who whipped them 3-0 in the first leg at Kasarani Annex. Last season, Tusker beat Kenya Police 2-1 in the first leg while the second leg ended in a 1-1 draw.

Kenya Police coach Francis Baraza has refused to rule his side out of the title race, saying with two games in hand and having not played Gor Mahia, they can still catch up with them. Kenya Police are fifth on the log on 40 points from 22 games.

“I believe Tusker are a good side and we have to approach the match cautiously. This will be a tactical game and we have to be at our best to win. We have to minimize our mistakes though I also have a plan which might change according to the game,” said Baraza.

He will be missing custodian Patrick Matasi and Pattilah Omotto who are still sidelined with injury but all other players are available for selection.

“I can’t write my team off in the title race because I have two games in hand. We have to fight to win against Tusker, beat Gor Mahia and win our two matches in hand then we shall have caught up with them,” added the former Kenyan international.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said he expects to continue their good run with victory over Kenya Police. He will miss the services of Deogratious Ojok who is still sidelined with an injury.

“There is no room for a loss and that is why the boys have been fighting to win matches even sometimes scoring late. We head into the game not with a revenge attitude but to bag maximum points,” said Matano.

Despite Gor winning the last three encounters between them, matches between K'Ogalo and Posta Rangers have always been tight. Before winning the three consecutive matches, Gor had not beaten the mailmen on five occasions.

On Sunday focus will be on K’Ogalo lead striker Benson Omala who netted a brace in 2-1 away win over Bandari and has 21 goals to his name.

Omala, 21 is not only eyeing the Golden Boot but looking to break the league's goal scoring record held by Gor legend Maurice Ochieng’ ‘Sonyi’ who netted 26 goals in the 1976 season.

AFC Leopards will be looking to bounce back after a four-match winless run but hosts Kakamega Homeboyz will not be an easy opponent in their backyard.

Last season, Leopards beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 to deny them what looked like a real chance of ever winning the FKF-PL title.

Fixtures

Saturday

Tusker v Kenya Police (Nyayo)

Sunday

Nairobi City Stars v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

Nzoia Sugar v Mathare United (Sudi)

KCB v Wazito (Kasarani)

Ulinzi Stars v Kariobangi Sharks (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Bidco United v Bandari (Kasarani Annex, 3.15pm)

Kakamega Homeboyz v AFC Leopards ( Bukhungu)

FC Talanta v Sofapaka (Ruaraka)