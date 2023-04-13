FKF-PL: KCB thrash Vihiga Bullets to stay alive in title race

KCB Thursday continued to heap pressure on top teams after thrashing bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets 3-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest at Police Sacco Stadium in South C Nairobi.

The 12-time champions AFC Leopards failed to replicate the good performance they showcased against FC Talanta in the first leg after the two sides played to a barren draw at Nyayo National Stadium.

Ingwe hammered FC Talanta 6-0 in the first leg at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In an earlier fixture at Police Sacco Stadium, Ulinzi Stars fought back to hold Sofapaka to a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Kennedy Owino netted a brace for KCB in the 10th and 66th minutes while Harrison Mwendwa netted in the dying minutes to give the bankers maximum points. The win propelled KCB to 45 points from 24 matches.

The bankers are four points adrift of second-placed Tusker and seven below leaders Gor Mahia with only 10 matches to the end of the season.

At Police Sacco Stadium, Stephen Etyang’ raced on the flanks and delivered a brilliant ball to young striker Staphod Odhiambo who drove the ball home for the opener.

However, Sofapaka levelled in the 30th minute via Evans Maliachi's thunderous shot.

Congolese forward Rody Manga missed the spot kick which would have handed Batoto ba Mungu the lead. Sofapaka’s goal hunt paid off in the 61st minute after Sebastien Sunday shot past Ulinzi keeper Slyvainne Ricks after receiving a clever ball from Maliachi.

Sofapaka would have themselves to blame after a defensive mishap cost them in the 80th minute. Lacklustre defending allowed Stephen Etyang to break away on the right and found space to release a low cross to Enosh Ochieng who converted.

Leopards' Belgian coach Patrick Aussems bemoaned missed chances but praised his charges for showcasing good football. He said that majority of his squad is injured and the players are likely to return before they face Kakamega Homeboyz this weekend.

“We came to play for a win but unfortunately we have drawn. We created chances but converting them is an issue. Though we are playing well, lack of possession in the last quarter cost us while some of my top players are injured and I expect them to be back before we face Kakamega Homeboyz,“ said Aussems.

His opposite number Ken Kenyatta said holding Ingwe to a barren is a sgin of improvement as they continue battling relegation.

“The draw is a plus to us since we lost heavily in the first leg. I’m happy we have started performing well since the management has started working on players' welfare. Our main target is to fight to avoid relegation,” said the veteran coach.

Thursday results

Sofapaka 2 Ulinzi Stars 2

AFC Leopards 0 FC Talanta 0