FKF-PL: Gor Mahia, Tusker secure vital wins

Leaders Gor Mahia Wednesday maintained their four point in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after a 2-1 win away to Bandari at the Mbaraki grounds, Mombasa.

After a barren first half, Gor improved in the second half and got their goals through Benson Omala with Andrew Juma netting a consolation for the hosts.

In Nairobi's Ruaraka Grounds, defending champions Tusker edged Mathare United to keep the pressure on Gor Mahia. K'ogalo are now on 52 points from 24 matches, while Tusker have 48 points with a game in hand.

In an early kick off at the same venue Posta Rangers beat Bidco United by a solitary goal. At Police Sacco Stadium in South C, Kenya Police ended their three match winless run to beat Nairobi City Stars 4-2.

Kakamega Homeboyz also netted late goals to beat their opponents Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 at Police Sacco Stadium. In Kisumu County, Nzoia Sugar beat host Wazito 3-0 at Muhoroni Sub County Stadium.

Gor Mahia Jonathan McKinstry said they changed the tactics and was happy that the players adapted making it difficult for their opponents.

“I knew Bandari coach Kimani does not teach his players to play long balls and we invited them to play long balls which they are not used to and this his helped us to win the game,” he said.

His Bandari counterpart Anthony Kimani praised his players saying they performed well and created few opportunities which they were not able to utilise.

Curtis Wekesa of Mathare United (left) vies for the ball with Thomas Teka of Tusker during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on April 12, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

At Ruaraka, midfielder Rodgers Ouma bagged a brace in the second half to keep the brewers' title charge alive.

Humphrey Mieno picked out Ouma at the edge of the box and the midfielder scored an incredible volley to give coach Robert Matano’s charges the lead.

Seven minutes later, the impressive Stewart Omondi beat Mathare’s defence to set up Ouma for the second goal.

In earlier match at the same venue, striker Timothy Otieno netted the lone goal in the 36th minute to give Posta Rangers a win over Bidco United.

At Kenya Police Stadium, Elvis Rupia scored a penalty and added another goal from open play to take his tally this season to 14 goals. The law enforcers' other goals were netted by new recruit Derrick Otanga and winger Cliftone Miheso.

Simba wa Nairobi, who are battling relegation, had their goals netted by Vincent Owino in the first half via spot-kick after Kelvin Etemesi was fouled inside the box.

Evergreen talisman Ezekiel Odera scored another late consolation in the dying minutes of the second half.

At the same venue, Henry Otieno, Chris Masinza and Moses Mudavadi scored a goal each against Sharks, while Leonlevitt Otieno was on target for coach William Muluya's charges.

Nzoia's win over Wazito saw them keep their third place in the standings. Yasin Sije was on target, while Joseph Mwangi netted a brace to take his tally this season to 10 goals.