FKF-PL: Gor travel to Bandari, Tusker welcome Mathare

Leaders Gor Mahia face a stern test away to Bandari, while champions Tusker, who are also in hot pursuit, host Mathare United as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League enters Round 24 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Gor and Tusker are separated by four points, though the latter have a game in hand.

Third and fourth placed Nzoia Sugar and KCB play Wazito and Vihiga Bullets respectively. Twelve time champions AFC Leopards will be out to bounce back after a two match winless streak when they host FC Talanta on Thursday.

Six fixtures will be played on Wednesday across different venues, while another three will be staged on Thursday with 10 matches remaining to the end of the season.

Gor lead the league standing on 49 points from 23 matches while Tusker have garnered 45 points from 22 games.

Gor beat Bandari 1-0 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in the first leg and have a good record against the Dockers. Bandari have not beaten Gor in the last 10 matches and their last victory over K'Ogalo came in December 2018.

K'Ogalo coach Johnathan McKinstry saw his side end a two-match winless streak by edging Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 at Kasarani on Sunday.

The Irish coach acknowledged that the race for the title is a tight one and his charges need to be at their best if they are to end their two-year title drought.

"We just have to keep winning because any slip us will be costly to us. We have to take chances in each and every match and keep improving in every game," said McKinstry.

"Any team playing is give out their best and we have to be very tactical to win our matches," added the Irish man.

Lead striker Benson Omala, who has not scored in the last four matches, is expected to start upfront at Mbaraki grounds, Mombasa.

Omala leads the Golden Boot chase with 19 goals with Kenya Police's Elvis Rupia following with 12 goals.

Ugandan striker Patrick Kaddu, who has also impressed, is likely to start from the bench, but McKinstry also has an option of deploying a twin attack depending on his tactics.

Bandari host K'Ogalo on the back of an emphatic 5-0 win over Ulinzi Stars and 1-0 victory over Kakamega Homeboyz.

"I urge our fans to turn up in large numbers and support our team so that we can get a victory over Gor Mahia. We have no injuries and all players are available for selection," said Bandari coach Anthony 'Modo' Kimani.

Tusker have not lost to the Slum Boys in their last six encounters. Mathare United last beat Tusker in January 2019 - 2-1 win at Kasarani.

Tusker coach Robert Matano is expected to field a strong squad having stated that the team is not ready to taste any defeat in its 11 remaining matches.

The Slum Boys sit 15th on the log on 22 points from 22 games.

AFC Leopards whipped FC Talanta 6-0 in the first leg and coach Ken Kenyatta will not want a repeat of the same on Thursday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Ingwe are fifth on the log with 39 points from 23 matches. Cash strapped FC Talanta are 14th on the log on 24 points having also played the same number of games.

Leopards have been winless in the last two matches after narrowly losing 1-0 to Tusker last week, and battling to a barren draw against Kenya Police last weekend.

Their last win in the league was on March 29 when they beat Bandari by a solitary goal at Nyayo National Stadium.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Weednesday

Kariobangi Sharks v Kakamega Homeboyz (Police Sacco, 1pm)

Posta Rangers v Bidco United (Ruaraka, 1pm)

Wazito v Nzoia Sugar (Muhoroni, 1pm)

Bandari v Gor Mahia (Mbaraki)

Kenya Police v Nairobi City Stars (Police Sacco, 3.15pm)

Mathare United v Tusker (Ruaraka, 3.15pm)

Thursday

Sofapaka v Ulinzi Stars (Police Sacco, 1pm)

AFC Leopards v FC Talanta (Nyayo)