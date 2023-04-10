FKF-PL: Is the title race a two horse affair?

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League title race is slowly shaping up into a battle between Gor Mahia and Tusker with 11 games to go.

Defending champions Tusker are not leaving anything to chance as they pile more pressure on leaders Gor Mahia at the top. While Gor Mahia lead the standings on 49 points from 23 matches, Tusker are four points behind and have a game in hand, which if they win, could reduce K’Ogalo's lead at the top to just a point.

Nzoia Sugar, KCB and AFC Leopards, who all still have a chance of winning the title, have however been inconsistent as compared to the top two.

Nzoia Sugar and KCB have amassed 42 points, with the Sugar Millers having a superior goal difference, while AFC Leopards have 39 points.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said there is no end in sight in their quest to retain the league title which they have won in the past two seasons.

A bullish Matano, who saw his side beat Sofapaka 2-0 at Ruaraka Grounds, said a loss is unacceptable in the remaining matches.

“In three games we have managed to collect nine points and with the league becoming very tight and the fixtures so congested, I am delighted with the win which was from a very hard game,” said Matano.

“I’m happy especially with the fighting spirit because we played a very hard match on Wednesday (against AFC Leopards) and we again played with the same fighting spirit which means they have developed something in their mind which is the mental strength required to contain pressure and get the job done,” added Matano.

Tusker are unbeaten in their last eight matches, winning six and drawing two. Their last defeat was against Gor when they went down 2-1 on February 8.

At the other end of the table, financially troubled Vihiga Bullets and Wazito remain ind anger of dropping to the second tier league.