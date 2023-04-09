FKF-PL: Gor Mahia maintain four point lead

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) leaders Gor Mahia Sunday bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks, as Tusker downed Sofapaka by a similar margin to continue with their title charge.

Forward Austin Odhiambo netted K’Ogalo’s two goals in the match held at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.

Eric Otieno and Jackson Macharia scored a goal a piece for Tusker in the match staged at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Kenya Police and AFC Leopards battled to a 0-0 draw at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, a similar result was registered in the clash between Nzoia Sugar, and Bidco United at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Ulinzi Stars and KCB also drew 0-0 at Ulinzi Sports Complex, while Posta Rangers defeated Nairobi City Stars 3-2 at Police Sacco Stadium.

Bandari defeated Kakamega Homeboyz by a solitary goal at Bukhungu Stadium.

Following the win over Sharks, 19-time champions Gor increased their points tally at the top to 49 from 23 matches. K’Ogalo have won 14 matches, drawn seven and lost two.

Defending champions Tusker are second with 45 points from 22 matches, winning 13, drawing six and losing three.

“We were wasteful in the first half and I think we would have won the game by a big margin during that time. I’m pleased with the boys' second half performance,” said Gor’s coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Gor Mahia's Benson Omala (left) vies for the ball with Kariobangi Sharks' Leonlevitt Otieno during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Kasarani Stadium on April 9, 2023.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Sharks coach William Muluya said: “Gor were well organised tactically and they deserved to win. We did not succeed in our efforts to contain them.”

Leopards have now not won in their last two matches as they lost by a solitary goal to Tusker last Wednesday. Ingwe and Nzoia have all amassed 39 points, but the Millers are placed fourth thanks to a superior goal difference.

Police are sixth with 37 points, while Bandari and Sharks are seventh and eighth with 36 and 33 points respectively.

Sunday's results

Talanta FC 2 Wazito 0

Vihiga Bullets 1 Matahre United 0

Gor Mahia 2 Kariobangi Sharks 0

Nairobi City Stars 2 Posta Rangers 3

Nzoia Sugar 0 Bidco United 0

Kenya Police 0 AFC Leopards 0

Ulinzi Stars 0 KCB 0

Kakamega Homeboyz 0 Bandari 1