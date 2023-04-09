FKF-PL: Vihiga Bullets, Talanta secure vital wins

Bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets Sunday registered a crucial 1-0 win over 10-men Mathare United in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

In another early kick-off of the day, FC Talanta defeated relegation threatened Wazito FC 2-0 at Ruaraka Grounds.

Joseph Oyugi's long-range effort in the 51st minute was enough to seal the win for cash-strapped Bullets in the match that the “Slum Boys’.

The game began with Mathare dominating possession, but Vihiga's defence held firm to keep the visitors at bay. In the second half, Vihiga broke the deadlock with a superb strike from Oyugi.

Mathare’s task was made even tougher when Brian Opiyo was sent off in the 75th minute for misconduct towards the referee.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty in the 80th minute after Daniel Otieno was fouled in the box, but the Vihiga Bullets keeper produced a fantastic save to deny Mathare United an equaliser.

Speaking after the game, Mathare United's head coach Samwel Koko lamented his team's inability to take their chances in the first half.

"We had control of the game in the first half, but we didn't make the most of our opportunities and we were punished in the second half,” said Koko.

On the other hand, Vihiga Bullets' head coach Milton Kidiga, expressed his delight at his team's performance, stating that they had worked hard and prepared well for the game.

"We needed these three points, and we got them. I'm proud of my boys for their hard work and dedication, despite the challenges we face, " he said.

The win saw Vihiga increase their points tally to eight from 21 matches. They have dished two walkovers due to the biting financial constraint that they are grappling with.