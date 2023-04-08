Have Gor lost their only bus over unpaid debt to a former player?

Gor Mahia officials put on a brave face over the reported loss of their only team bus as news did the rounds on Saturday that the vehicle had been sold to recover a debt.

The bus, which Gor Mahia have been using since 2013, was impounded by auctioneers on March 7 over some Sh1.7 million the club owed their former defender Wellington Ochieng’, who played for K’Ogalo between 2016 and 2017 before moving to Tusker.

Gor Mahia’s vice chairman Francis Wasuna said he could only talk about the issue on a week day.

“I don’t know whether the bus has been auctioned or not but this is an issue which can be talked about on a working day,” said Wasuna, a lawyer by profession.

Club secretary general Sam Ochola said: “This was a court issue and the club has to be informed if the auction had taken place and no such communication has reached the club up to now.”

However, from the state of affairs, the club would likely lose the bus since the payment row with Ochieng has yet to be settled despite negotiations that have been going on.