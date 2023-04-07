FKFPL: Gor, Tusker continue hunt for title, City Stars plot escape

The battle at the top and bottom end of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings continues on Sunday with all team teams in action across the country.

Leaders Gor Mahia face Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani while second-placed Tusker will host Sofapaka at their Ruaraka base.

At the bottom end of the standings, tail-enders Vihiga Bullets could be relegated on Sunday if they fail to honour their league match against Mathare United at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The financially troubled Bullets last week dished out walkover on Wednesday against Nzoia Sugar. They had already failed to honour their fixture against Sofapaka on January 28.

Nairobi City Stars, who currently sit on the relegation/promotion spot, will be seeking to leapfrog Talanta and Mathare United with victory over 11th-placed Posta Rangers at Police Sacco grounds.

City Stars have 20 points in 16th place, one point behind Talanta, who face relegation-threatened Wazito.

At the Nyayo National Stadium, 12-time champions AFC Leopards, who are chasing their first league title in 25 years, face Kenya Police in a potentially explosive encounter.

AFC Leopards beat Kenya Police 1-0 in the first leg and the law enforcers will be on a revenge mission against the Big Cats.

Nzoia Sugar and KCB, who are chasing their maiden league title, meet Bidco United and Ulinzi Stars respectively.

Gor Mahia, who have 46 points from 22 outings, lead Tusker by four points at the summit of the standings although the Brewers have a game in hand.

Tusker coach Robert Matano believes his charges have turned the corner after a run of poor results saw his side drop from top of he standings to fifth place towards the end of the first leg.

The brewers beat Leopards 1-0 via Stewart Omondi’s last-gasp goal in a tense game which saw Matano clash with AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems during and after the match.

“Losing is not in my vocabulary now. The boys have to perform. Against AFC Leopards we fought until the last minute and we have to do so in other matches. The league title is open,” said Matano.

The last time Tusker lost a league match was on February 8, 2023 when they went down to Gor Mahia 2-1 at MISC Kasarani.

Sofapaka on the other hand will be facing Tusker after holding Gor Mahia to a barren draw at MISC Kasarani on Wednesday.

Tusker won the first leg 1-0 at Kasarani Annex courtesy of Tanzanian striker Ibrahim Joshua's lone strike.

Batoto ba Mungu, who won the league in their first season in 2009, have not beatenTusker in their eight encounters. The last time Sofapaka beat the brewers was on February 9, 2018 when they won 2-1.

Gor Mahia and Sharks have shared the spoils in their last three encounters. Gor go into this match winless in their last two match having lost 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz at the weekend in the MozzartBet Cup round of 16 before Sofapaka held the record champions in midweek.

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry will have to deal with growing concerns from the fanbase over his decision to play the league's top scorer Benson Omala on the wing to accommodate new signing Patrick Kaddu in attack.

Kaddu took the league by storm after netting a hat-trick in his debut when Gor thrashed Vihiga Bullets 5-0 two weeks ago.

Omala is the leading goal scorer in the league with 19 goals but has not scored in Gor's last four matches.

“The two are doing well only that they have been unlucky. Omala had a goal disallowed against Sofapaka while Kaddu’s header hit the woodwork. If they work hard then they will have a great combination like that of Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge when the club dominated local league,” McKinstry told Nation Sport.

Fixtures (kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Vihiga Bullets v Mathare United (Bukhungu, 1pm)

FC Talanta v Wazito (Ruaraka Grounds, 1pm)

Nairobi City Stars v Posta Rangers (Police Sacco)

Nzoia Sugar v Bidco United (Sudi)

Ulinzi v KCB (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Gor Mahia v Kariobangi Sharks ( Kasarani Stadium)

Kenya Police v AFC Leopards ( Nyayo)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Bandari (Bukhungu, 3.15pm)