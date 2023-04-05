FKF-PL: Bandari hit Ulinzi for five, Tusker down Ingwe

Inspired Bandari FC on Wednesday crushed visiting Ulinzi Stars 5-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

This as defending champions Tusker beat AFC Leopards 1-0 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi to cut Gor Mahia’s lead of the 18-team league to four points.

Gor drew 0-0 with 2009 champions Sofapaka at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani Stadium.

K’Ogalo tops with 46 points from 22 matches, while the Brewers, who have a match in hand, are second with 42 points. KCB moved to third on 41 points after edging out Nairobi City Stars by a solitary goal at MISC Kasarani Annex.

Wazito, and Kenya Police also drew 0-0 at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu, while 2008 champions Mathare United rallied from two goals down to sink FC Talanta 3-2 at MISC Kasarani Annex.

Nzoia bagged maximum points without breaking sweat after hosts Vihiga failed to show up at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega for the clash.

In other matches, Kariobangi Sharks defeated Bidco United 2-1 at Kenya Police Sacco Stadium, while Kakamega Homeboyz downed Posta Rangers 2-0 at MISC Kasarani Annex.

Ugandan import Umara Kasumba and Rodgers Aloro bagged a brace each for Bandari with Douglas Mokaya netting the Dockers' other goal.

Kasumba opened the scoring on 17 minutes, before Aloro doubled his side's advantage two minutes from the break.Mokaya netted the hosts' third goal in first half extra-time, before Aloro bagged his brace on 51 minutes.

Kasumba sealed the win for coach Anthony Kimani’s side with a 77th minute strike.

“I’m so happy that what we’ve worked out during our training sessions bore fruit today. I hope my boys will continue with the trend of using every opportunity they get to score goals,” said Kimani.

His Ulinzi counterpart Bernard Mwalala blamed his side’s huge loss to poor defending and goalkeeping.

“I didn’t expect such a humiliating defeat especially after we won our previous match against Kenya Police (2-1 win in the FKF Cup). We have to rectify our mistakes as quickly as possible,” said Mwalala.

The heavy-weight clash between Tusker and Leopards looked headed for a barren draw, but Stewart Omondi struck in extra time to help the brewers complete a double over Ingwe. Tusker won the first leg encounter by a similar margin.

The loss saw Leopards drop from third to fifth with 38 points.

KCB’s winning goal over City Stars was struck by Francis Kahiro on 73 minutes.

The loss saw City Stars drop to 16th on 20 points.

With the walkover against Nzoia being the second that cash-strapped Vihiga have dished out this season, they are now on the brink of being relegated to the National Super League.

The Vihiga-based side failed to show up for their clash against Sofapaka at MISC Kasarani Annex on January 28. Should Vihiga fail to honour another FKF-PL clash, they will be relegated to the National Super League.

Nzoia are fourth with 38 points from 21 matches while Vihiga are bottom with just five points from 20 matches.

RESULTS

Bidco United 1 Kariobangi Sharks 2

Posta Rangers 0 Kakamega Homeboyz 2

Wazito 0 Kenya Police 0

Bandari 5 Ulinzi Stars 0

AFC Leopards 0 Tusker 1

Sofapaka 0 Gor Mahia 0

Vihiga Bullets 0 Nzoia Sugar 2 (walkover)

KCB 1 Nairobi City Stars 0