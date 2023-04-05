Starlets to wait longer for action as Kenya-Albania friendly aborts
What you need to know:
- Kenya returned to international football last Tuesday when Harambee Stars played Iran in a friendly match on Tuesday. Iran won 2-1 in Tehran.
- Fifa suspended Kenya in February 2022 due to government interference but the ban was lifted in November last year.
Harambee Starlets will wait longer before returning to action following the cancellation of their friendly match with Albania which was set for April 11 in Tirana.
Out of the 33 players named by coach Godfrey Oduor in his provisional squad, 16 local-based and three foreign-based players had already reported to camp by end of last week.
The players have since been released back to their clubs.
"This painful decision has been arrived at due to logistical challenges that have made it impossible to travel and arrive in Albania on or before April 11, 2023, despite concerted efforts by all concerned," said FKF CEO Barry Otieno in a statement.
"Even so, the federation remains committed to the wholesome development of football in Kenya and is actively engaging other countries, with a view of finding a suitable friendly match for the Starlets in the next FIFA window," Otieno added.
Starlets lost the opportunity to qualify to the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations after they failed to play a two-legged qualifier against the Crested Cranes of Uganda last year. The first leg was scheduled for February 17, 2022 in Kampala and the return leg on February 22 in Nairobi.
Players in camp:
Diana Tembesi (Vihiga Queens), Phoebe Owiti (Hakkari Gucu Spor), Christine Awuor (Zetech Sparks), Lupemba Bilonda (Thika Queens), Stellah Mulongo (Nakuru City Queens), Monica Etot (Kisumu All Starlets), Maximilla Robi (Kibera Soccer), Mercyline Anyango (Vihiga Queens), Janet Moraa (Vihiga Queens), Valentine Khwaka (Gaspo Women), Monalizer Anyango (Zetech Sparks), Cynthia Shilwatso (Kryvbas Women), Puren Alukwe (Zetech Sparks), Merceline Wayodi (Vihiga Queens), Lorna Nyarinda (Thika Queens), Desma Nyawade (Kisped Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women), Ketsia Ngaira (Ulinzi Starlets), Sheryl Angach (Ulinzi Stalets)