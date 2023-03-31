Harambee Starlets report to camp for Albania friendly

Harambee Starlets players have started reporting to camp ahead of their friendly match against Albania on April 11 in Tirana.

On Friday, 14 local based players reported to camp at Stadion hotel in Kasarani to prepare for the friendly match that will mark the national women's football team return to action after over a year in the cold.

Kenya resumed international football last Tuesday when Harambee Stars played Iran in a friendly match on Tuesday. Fifa suspended Kenya in February 2022 due to government interference but the ban was lifted in November last year.

A total of 16 local players and 17 foreign based players have been named in the 33-member provisional Starlets squad.

Defender Phoebe Owiti, who plays for Hakkarigucuspor in Turkey, is the only foreign based player in camp. More players are expected to check in by Sunday.

Monalizer Anyango (Zetech Sparks), Ketsi Ngaira (Ulinzi Starlets), Valentine Khwaka (Gaspo Women) and Monica Etot (Kisumu All Starlets) are among the players who received their maiden Harambee Starlets call up.

Etot, who is the second best scorer in the local league with 10 goals, said she was surprised by the call up.

"I did not expect to be named in the squad. It is the joy of every player to represent her nation. If I make it to the final squad, I will try and score goals for the national team," said Etot.

Left back Enez Mango, who plays for Farul Constanta in the Romania Women Premier League, could not hide her excitement after being named in the squad.

"I am grateful for the call up, it is always a pleasure to represent my country. I will travel back home on Sunday because we have a league match on Saturday. I can't wait to don the national team colours after one year of being locked out of international football," said Mango.

"I am happy that the federation did not only plan a friendly match for the men's team but also women's team. This means that they have good plans in store for the girls and soon women football will be a force to reckon with," she added.

Newly appointed coach Godfrey Oduor is expected to hold his first training session with the team on Saturday.

Provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Valentine Khwaka (Gaspo Women), Diana Tembesi (Vihiga Queens), Annedy Kundu (Rea Women FC), Lilian Awuor (ASJ Soyaux Charente)

Defenders

Christine Awuor (Zetech Sparks), Lupemba Bilonda (Thika Queens), Stellah Mulongo (Nakuru Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Sethu), Enez Mango (Farul Constanța), Vivian Nasaka, Phoebe Owiti (Hakkari Gücü Spor), Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens), Wincate Kaari (Yanga Princess)

Midfielders

Merceline Wayodi (Vihiga Queens), Ketsia Ngaira (Ulinzi Starlets), Monalizer Anyango (Zetech Sparks), Sheryl Angachi (Ulinzi Starlets), Mercylne Anyango (Batumi women, Georgia), Lorna Nyarinda (Thika Queens), Maximila Robi (Kibera Soccer), Janet Moraa (Vihiga Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women), Violet Nanjala (Association Municipal de La Auone Football Feminine), Vivian Corazone (Simba Queens), Cynthia Shilwatso (Kryvbas Women).

Forwards