Akida back as Starlets provisional squad for Albania friendly named

Harambee Starlets head coach Godfrey Oduor Monday named a provisional squad of 33 players ahead of the Albania friendly slated for April 11 in Tirana.

The development sees the return of forward Esse Akida who plies her professional trade with PAOK of Greece.

Akida has not featured for the national team for over three years. Kenya Women's Premier League top scorer Monica Etot of Kisumu Starlets is the other forward called up alongside Jentrix Shikangwa (Simba Queens), Mwanalima Adam (Hakkarigucuspor) among others.

France based Lilian Awuor who plays for ASJ Soyaux Charente, Valentine Khwaka (Gaspo Women) and Diana Tembesi (Vihiga Queens) make up the goalkeepers list.

Zetech Sparks defender Christine Awuor, Lupemba Bilonda (Thika Queens), Stellah Mulongo (Nakuru Queens) are also among the nine defenders in the squad.

Vihiga Queens captain Merceline Wayodi, Ketsia Ngaira (Ulinzi Starlets), Monalizer Anyango (Zetech Sparks), Sheryl Angachi (Ulinzi Starlets), Mercylne Anyango (Batumi women- Georgia) will take control of the midfield.

This will be the first international assignment for team following the lifting of the FIFA ban on Kenya.

Oduor says it is time now to rebuild the national team.

"We are happy to have the girls back. We want to start moving this team forward, it's time to get back to work so that we can realize the immense potential of this team," said Oduor.

The team will report to camp on March 30 and depart for Albania on April 8.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Valentine Khwaka (Gaspo Women), Diana Tembesi (Vihiga Queens), Annedy Kundu (Rea Women FC), Lilian Awuor (ASJ Soyaux Charente)

Defenders

Christine Awuor (Zetech Sparks), Lupemba Bilonda (Thika Queens), Stellah Mulongo (Nakuru Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Sethu), Enez Mango (Farul Constanța), Vivian Nasaka (Hakkari Gücü Spor), Phoebe Owiti (Hakkarigucuspor), Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens), Wincate Kaari (Yanga Princess).

Midfielders

Merceline Wayodi (Vihiga Queens), Ketsia Ngaira (Ulinzi Starlets), Monalizer Anyango (Zetech Sparks), Sheryl Angachi (Ulinzi Starlets), Mercylne Anyango (Batumi women- Georgia), Lorna Nyarinda (Thika Queens), Maximila Robi (Kibera Soccer), Janet Moraa (Vihiga Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women), Violet Nanjala (Association Municipal de La Auone Football Feminine), Vivian Corazone (Simba Queens), Cynthia Shilwatso (Kryvbas Women).

Forwards