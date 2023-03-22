KCB's Godfrey Oduor named Harambee Starlets coach

KCB assistant coach Godfrey 'Solo' Oduor has been confirmed as the new Harambee Starlets head coach.

His first assignment will be an international friendly match against Albania slated for April 11 in Tirana.

This is the first international engagement for the Starlets in over a year after the FKF’s suspension by the World football governing body FIFA.

Related Firat drops four ahead of Iran friendly Football

"Coach Gedfrey Ouma will lead the technical bench in the Starlets match against Albania but a formal pronouncement will be made in due course," a source told Nation Sport.

The team is expected to report to camp on March 30, and leaves for Albania on April 8.

Albania is ranked 78 places above Kenya in FIFA Women’s ranking.