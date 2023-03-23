Starlets are back but is their management by FKF any better?

I have a white board in the kitchen where I used to write shopping reminders and Kenyan Premier League match day fixtures. But the bedlam surrounding local football and the long period of stagnation and inactivity killed my motivation.

Now, I use the board to self-medicate. I post printed therapy notes and stick handwritten wisdom quotes whenever I think them up.

I was reminded of how central this board used to be when early this week, I heard that Harambee Starlets are scheduled to play a friendly match against Albania on April 11. It will be the first time the girls are playing in 14 months. It is news I have been longing to hear, but I am uncertain about certain things.

Since Nick Mwendwa returned to Kandanda House, I am yet to hear anyone talk about the new steps to be taken to ensure hygiene reigns at Kandanda House, or at the very least, that the mistakes of the past do not recur.

FKF deserve all our praise for organising this friendly. But one wonders, which team will be playing in this fixture? One year is a very long time in football. Too long to retain the same team.

Newly appointed coach Godfrey 'Solo' Oduor certainly knows his job, but what will be the selection criteria? More importantly, for what reason are the girls engaging in this friendly? Will the match have any impact in moving us forward and advancing our interests as a powerhouse in women’s football in East Africa, or are we playing against Albania so that our record books can have at least one entry this year? Are we going to play for the sake of playing?

Also, will the girls be paid their dues on time? Will they be given ample time to prepare, or will they join camp two days to the tournament? Will they be given an opportunity to express their views freely, or will the gagging of yester years continue as a method of controlling the girls and the narrative around women’s football?

There already exists a ready-made blueprint for failure, developed by various sports administrators since independence. Many of the architects of this roadmap to disappointment are still in office. So, what game changing solutions has the current FKF adopted to ensure that the hushed allegations of sexual harassment in Starlets’ camp are investigated and culprits brought to book? It will be a great travesty if last year’s scenario, where an individual withdrew the Starlets, from an international competition just because he can, would recur.

That said, I am super excited for the match, as I’m sure the girls are. Fifteen months without international football is a long time, but if waiting a little and streamlining things before embarking on international football is the more ideal choice, then I would be willing to wait a little longer.