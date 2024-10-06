My boss, please forgive me, Rigathi Gachagua asks William Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is facing impeachment, has appealed to his boss, President William Ruto, for forgiveness.

Mr Gachagua made an impassioned plea to Dr Ruto on Sunday, October 6, saying that while he was not aware of any wrongdoing, he wanted to be given another chance to serve Kenyans.

"I want to say to my brother, President William Ruto: if I've wronged you in our zeal to work, please find it in your heart to forgive me," Mr Gachagua said during a church service in Karen, Nairobi.

"If my wife (Dorcas Rigathi) has wronged you in any way in our duties to the boy child under her programme, please find it in your heart to forgive her."

He made a similar apology to Kenyans who called for his removal from office during the recently concluded public participation on a motion to impeach him.

"To the people of Kenya, in our service across the country, as we serve you, if there is anything we have done or said that you find unpalatable, that you find unacceptable, please find it in your heart to forgive me."

But while he appeared remorseful, Mr Gachagua appeared ready to fight both in Parliament, where a majority of MPs support the impeachment motion, and in the corridors of justice - where several cases have been filed by Mr Gachagua and his allies.

"Kenya is a country of law. I have faith in our guardians of the law, competent men and women in our judiciary who I believe will uphold our constitution, protect it with their zeal and always uphold and protect the will of the Kenyan people," he said.

"It is my observation that we have a very patriotic judiciary that upholds the rule of law and the constitution. Always upholding the supremacy of the law and our constitution. And I believe that Kenya will be a country of the rule of law".

He took issue with some of the reasons given for his impeachment, saying they were fabricated lies to malign his name and that of his extended family.

He took issue with the claim that he has amassed more than Sh5 billion in less than two years he has served in office, saying the allegation was frivolous.

“I’m very pained that my little brother Governor Nderitu Gachagua (the late), a good man that worked very hard for his family… his will that he made privately is in our newspapers. His property that he worked so hard for are everywhere in the newspaper,” he said.

“I wish that those who pursue me, would just pursue me and allow my little brother to rest in peace.””

