Why Ruto’s four key plans are facing opposition in Parliament

Four key plans fronted by President William Ruto’s administration with financial attachments worth billions of shillings are facing headwinds in Parliament following questions raised by the lawmakers.

The proposed Jomo Kenya International Airport (JKIA) deal by Adani Holdings, the sourcing of a German company to print new notes, the new university education funding model and the Sh104 billion Universal Health Care System deal are facing intense scrutiny even as the government continues to roll out some of the programmes.

Despite the Health committee giving the Sh104.8 digital system contract by a Safaricom led consortium the go-ahead, the House has demanded full disclosure of the details of the deal which is expected to be tabled next week.

The committee had initially told the Attorney General Dorcas Oduor not to approve the controversial Sh104.8 billion deal.

The lawmakers want the Ministry of Health to give details of the contract, which they said was rushed as there was no adequate public participation before its implementation.

The system is a critical pillar of the Universal Health Coverage, which is expected to provide equitable access to health services for all Kenyans.

Since the transition to the Social Health Authority (SHA) which was intended to streamline services after the National Health Insurance Fund was folded, patients seeking treatment have been faced with agony as some hospitals have refused to provide certain services.

Kidney and cancer patients have been the most affected as dialysis providers say they will only move to SHA when their outstanding debt has been settled.

Lawmakers cited concerns over potential corruption, single sourcing, lack of tender documents and public participation.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo termed the Sh104 billion as a rip-off saying the country cannot spend such an amount on the development of a system only.

“How can anyone justify this massive rip-off of Sh104 billion just to run a system? To be honest, we implore you to be mindful of the people of Kenya. Sh104 billion is a blatant rip-off. We cannot afford to steal from Kenyans to this extent,” asked Dr Oundo.

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka raised questions over the involvement of Adani in the new healthcare system.

“We are saying, take a step back and listen to what Kenyans are saying. We cannot entrust key infrastructure like our airports, Ketraco and now the healthcare system to one foreign entity. This will lead to a collapse,” said Bumula MP Jack Wamboka.

On the Sh230 billion upgrading the airport deal by Adani, MPs have slammed brakes on the plans with the committee on Commercial Affairs and Energy ordering for a forensic audit of the process.

The project covers refurbishment of existing terminal, construction of a 23 million capacity new passenger terminal building including access roads within the perimeter of the concession, parking, garage, aprons, rapid exit taxiways, extension of existing parallel taxiways to runway 24 threshold, support infrastructure, repair of pavement and construction of a second runaway.

The committee chaired by Pokot South MP David Pkosing has warned Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) not to proceed with anything as far as the deal is concerned unless the forensic audit report has been considered by the House.

The forensic audit is expected before parliament by the end of this month.

The matter is also subject of investigations in the Senate by the transport committee.

Senators have already called for the cancellation of the deal saying there is a lot of hidden corruption in it and the country risks getting a raw deal over it.

The National Assembly committee on public debt and privatisation has also met with Mr Mbadi over the deal questioning its terms which they termed as unfavourable to the country.

The committee is scheduled to meet management of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has had difficult time in parliament defending the deal.

Mr Mbadi told MPs that the unfavourable lending terms by International lenders and the high cost of servicing the current debts also played a central role in considering the Adani deal.

The CS said from a financial point of view the deal will not strain the country’s purse and therefore make economic sense.

“Mr Mbadi, I have known you as a friend and I know you are a man of integrity, please tell the President to just cancel this deal,” Baringo North Joseph Makilap told the CS during a meeting with Mbadi.

On the new university education funding model, the National Assembly Committee on Education has also raised questions on its effectiveness expressing fear that it will lock out many students due to the categorization of students into bands.

In a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba last week, the committee chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly called for the suspension of the funding model in order not jeopardise the learning of the students.

“This MTIs you are using are not giving us the right answers. We have had six meetings with the PS and those in this sector where they have taken us through the various variables and validators but we have not gotten any answers. What are you doing to ensure that you give us the right MTI that can give the right date,” Mr Melly said.

Marakwet East MP Timothy Toroitich proposed that the new funding model be suspended to allow parliament to scrutinize it because it is not working.

The High Court on Wednesday halted the implementation of the new funding model until a case filed by three organisations challenging it is heard and determined.

The National Assembly committee on finance and national planning has demanded the paperwork from Central Bank of Kenya of the deal to a German firm Giesecke + Devrient currency technologies CmbH at a cost of Sh14.2 billion

The committee chaired by Molo MP Kuria Kimani has demanded for a copy of the five year contract, Cabinet memo on the request for classified procurement and approval.

The lawmakers also want a memo to the National Security Council approving the deal and the legal opinion from the Attorney General on the deal

The tender to the German firm follows the shutdown of the British printer De La Rue in which the government owns a 40 per cent for lack of new order.

De La Rue wound up its currency printing operations in the country in March last year.

Plans queried by MPs

-Sh230 billion Adani/JKIA takeover deal

-Sh14 billion tender to German firm (Giesecke + Devrient currency technologies CmbH) for printing of new notes

-New education funding model

-Sh104 billion new health system