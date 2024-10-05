Gachagua impeachment hearings: Chaos, history as MPs gauge the pulse of the nation before crucial vote

Thousands of Kenyans turned out on Friday October 4 for the unprecedented and historic public hearings on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and made passionate submissions on the motion that MPs will consider on Tuesday.

In Mr Gachagua’s Mt Kenya backyard, however, instances of chaos were witnessed, even as other regions registering large turn outs in the highly charged political exercise.

Rival factions faced off in some areas, forcing the police to lob teargas canisters.

And while some backed the impeachment of Mr Gachagua others went a step further and demanded that the President should also be included in the ouster motion.

Activist Morara Kebaso is rescued from an agitated crowd during the public participation exercise on the proposed impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi on October 4, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

“Kufa makanga, kufa dereva! (If you do away with the bus conductor, also dismiss the driver),” some participants chanted in various parts of Kenya, using the Sheng saying that refers to the shared fate of punishment for people involved in a similar problem.

There were also ‘No Gachagua, no Ruto’ chants in some places, to refer to the Kenya Kwanza duo that stormed to power in August 2022.

In the capital Nairobi, public participation was conducted at Bomas of Kenya auditorium where hundreds of people drawn from the 17 constituencies turned up to present their views on the impeachment motion. The auditorium was full to capacity while many other people were still locked outside the venue.

Members of the public at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi on October 4, 2024, during public participation exercise on the proposed impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Inside the auditorium, Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang’ who was steering the process had a difficult time controlling the crowd as people scrambled to speak.

It was not a good day for activist Morara Kebaso who was beaten up by the youth after a section of youth allied to him started chanting ‘Ruto Must Go’ slogans’.

Activist Morara Kebaso (center) flanked by his supporters during public participation on the proposed impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi on October 4, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Dorothy Patricia from Mathare said Mr Gachagua must go saying there is no way he can accumulate wealth of Sh5.2 billion within two years yet he told the country that they found empty coffers when they took over power.

The MPs present during the exercise included Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), George Aladwa (Makadara), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare) and Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West) John Kiarie (Dagoretti South).

The process was disrupted by rioting residents in the counties of Nyeri, Murang’a, Laikipia and Kirinyaga counties.

Locals in the four counties also claimed there were pre-marked papers containing the charges against Mr Gachagua.

A man and a woman fill a form during the public participation exercise on the proposed impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi on October 4, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

In Mt Kenya East, public participation went on smoothly in the three counties of Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Meru.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, who has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Mr Gachagua, comes from the region.

In Mr Gachagua’s home county of Nyeri, a group led by some MCAs held protests in Nyeri town accusing some local MPs of bribing people overnight to sign in support of the impeachment motion.

Anti-riot police moved in to avert a clash between the rival groups and drove people out of the hall.

Nyeri residents chant 'No Rigathi, No Ruto' as they protest proposed impeachment of DP Gachagua

In Mr Gachagua’s home constituency of Mathira, residents opposed to his removal engaged the police in running battles. Police lobbed teargas to disperse the protestors at Karatina town where business was disrupted.

In Kirinyaga County, the public participation ended in disarray after residents rioted. The residents rose up in protest, claiming some of the papers delivered at the Kirinyaga Central National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) office in Kerugoya town had been marked.

In Murang’a, claims of rigging and manipulation raged as residents and leaders streamed to the University Hall where Kiharu, Kigumo, Maragua, Gatanga and Mathioya constituents were to give their views.

Senator Joe Nyutu accused the anti-Gachagua forces of attempting to introduce violence so as to make it appear as if Gachagua supporters are violent.

"It does not matter how desperate this preachment wing is...the narrative it wants to promote in Murang'a must fail. We are decided, the ground's stand is known and the will of God will prevail," he said.

In Laikipia, public participation almost turned chaotic as supporters and opponents of the DP engaged in a shouting match.

A participant displays a placard in support of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the public participation exercise at the NG-CDF Hall in Nanyuki Town, Laikipia County on October 4, 2024. Photo credit: Mwangi Ndirangu | Nation Media Group

In Garissa, the residents drawn from the six constituencies largely agreed with the charges labelled against the deputy president.

Mr Mohamed Sheikh, MCA Labasigale ward, Dadaab constituency, faulted the Deputy President for only pushing the interests of Mt Kenya.

“He has forgotten about his mandate and the unifying factor his office comes with. Our take is that Kenya is one and we are very much concerned by the utterances being made by the DP in public. He is busy dividing the country and isolating his own people from the rest of Kenya,” he said.

In Kiambu, former Governor Ferdinand Waititu and ex-Kiambu legislator Jude Njomo turned up at the venue and urged their supporters to reject the motion, saying it seeks to settle political scores and humiliate Mr Gachagua.

At 2 pm a spot check by Nation showed scattered papers on the venue after commotion involving rival groups.

Batula Mohamed holds up her signed form during the public participation exercise on the proposed impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Kiambu Social Hall on October 04, 2024. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

In Nakuru County, the much-publicised public participation forum originally set for the county's Red Cross offices was moved to the ASK Showground attracting a large turnout.

However, things quickly descended into chaos as locals claimed that the papers they received lacked stamps and serial numbers, with some alleging that the entire exercise was a mere formality with no genuine intention of engaging the public mood.

As tensions escalated, the officers responsible for overseeing the process were forced to flee the scene for their safety. Police officers, who were on standby, swiftly intervened to restore calm and prevent further chaos.

Some residents later organised a procession through Nakuru town marching along Kenyatta Avenue while chanting slogans.

Residents of Nyeri County protest against a public participation exercise on the proposed impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on October 4, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

In Nyandarua, things turned chaotic as some residents who turned up at Ol Kalou NG-CDF hall alleged there was bribery.

A group of youths arriving from Kinangop Constituency was branded betrayers with accusations that a local Member of Parliament had hired them to come vote against the DP.

In Eldoret City, President Ruto’s hometown, the public participation in the impeachment of his deputy at County Hall nearly turned chaotic after two groups clashed, with one supporting the impeachment and the other opposing the motion.

It took the intervention of Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi to quell the situation by ejecting rowdy youths from the hall as anti-riot police were deployed.

“This motion is a waste of time we are supposed to be discussing development achievements of Kenya Kwanza, not this motion that has no value to voters, both President Ruto and his deputy have failed us,” said Ben Chumba from Nandi.

In Turkana County, the public participation at Turkana University College in Lodwar town attracted a low turnout, with some residents asking President Ruto to put his house in order or quit together with Mr Gachagua.

In Baringo County, there were varied views at the Kabarnet Rehabilitation Centre, with a section of the locals accusing the DP of sowing seeds of discord instead of uniting all Kenyans.

In Kisumu, there was a good turnout but tension rose later in the day after one group demanded that the President should also be included in the impeachment.

This demand sparked a confrontation with a rival group arguing that removing both leaders would destabilise the country further.

Some two people who declared open support for the Deputy President were roughed up and thrown out of the forum.

In Kakamega, a clash between two groups forced the meeting to end in disarray.

A faction opposed to the impeachment of Mr Gachagua stormed the Magharibi Hall chanting "Ruto must go!!" and disrupted the discussion that was going on.

The group consisting of the majority of traders from the Kakamega market demanded that if Mr Gachagua had to go, then President Ruto must also be removed from office.

In Kisii, tens of residents thronged the centre to air their views. However, the public participation seemed to favour those who were supporting the removal of the DP.

Kisii Central Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Wilfred Monyenye, for instance, was heckled when he attempted to dismiss the process, saying that the government should prioritise collecting views on other issues affecting Kenyans such as the university funding model and the new medical insurance.

In Siaya, a section of members of the public called on the government advocates to be keen and check on the issues that might make the courts overturn the impeachment of the Deputy President.

Speaking at Siaya KMTC grounds where he took part in the public participation, former Councillor Henry Ondeje said that the government is dealing with a clever politician who will leave no stone unturned.

In Homa Bay, the event took place at Raila Odinga Stadium and was witnessed by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma. It was a low-key event, with a majority of the attendants supporting the removal of Mr Gachagua.

Meanwhile, in Makueni, trouble started barely 40 minutes after the public participation kicked off when youth allied to Makueni MP Suzanne Kiamba started shouting down those who supported the impeachment motion.

"We want to know when we are also discussing the motion against President Ruto which was tabled by (Makueni Senator Daniel) Maanzo," Joseph Kioko said.

They were quickly overpowered by a team of youth allied to Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse who shot to national limelight this week by moving the impeachment motion whose "Gachagua must go" chants filled the venue.

In Lamu, tensions escalated at the Mokowe KCB Hall, where supporters and opponents clashed after parliamentary officials outlined the impeachment process. Resident Duncan Kamau criticised the motion as ill-intended.

In Kwale, the atmosphere was relatively peaceful, with residents openly discussing the motion. Businessman Richard Onsongo suggested that instead of impeaching Gachagua, MPs should have been recalled for failing Kenyans.

In Kilifi, there was a disruption after community organiser Mark Amiani accused the National Assembly Secretariat of bias. This led to some residents walking out of the session at the Coast Development Authority Hotel.

In Taita Taveta, public participation meetings attracted low attendance, with many empty seats at the Mwatate NG-CDF Hall.

In Mombasa, residents expressed mixed feelings about the process. In Kajiado, a standoff ensued at Kajiado Maasai Technical Training Institute (MTTI) after two opposing factions brought the exercise to a standstill prompting participants to scamper for safety.