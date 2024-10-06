No thank you, former Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka declines Ruto’s job

Former Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka, an ally of President William Ruto, has declined an appointment by the Head of State to serve as the chairperson of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre board of management. The move has set tongues wagging in the region.

In a statement released on Sunday, Dr Munyaka blamed the rising political temperature in the country in the wake of the squabbling in the Kenya Kwanza administration for the decision.

“After soul-searching, extensive consultations and in consideration of the current political climate that threatens the realisation of the Government’s economic transformation agenda, I have made the difficult decision to respectfully decline this appointment,” he said in the statement seen by Nation.

Devastated

In an interview with Nation, Dr Munyaka whom the President had earlier appointed as the Lands Chief Administrative Secretary, said he is devastated by the ongoing tussling between President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

"What the Kenya Kwanza administration principals are doing is devastating, especially to those of us in the Kenya Kwanza family. The President and his deputy should strive to get their house in order," he said.

Turning down the plum position comes barely three weeks after Dr Munyaka slammed President Ruto for "sidelining" the Kamba community in terms of appointments and development.

250,000 votes

"You all know I was dubbed the Kamotho of Ukambani in terms of loyalty to Ruto. I introduced Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka, Mr Muthama and Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai and through our efforts, the Kamba region gave President Ruto 250,000 votes. These are the votes which enabled him to win the presidency. I am asking my friend, President Ruto, to stop sidelining Kambas for the sake of Munyaka, Kawaya, Mbai and Muthama who worked tirelessly and delivered your victory. We have seen a trend where Kambas holding plum government positions have started losing them," he said during the burial of his sister Rose Mueni at Muthwani Village in Machakos County.

Dr Munyaka cited former Kenya National Trading Corporation boss Pamela Mutua, former Kenya Cereals and Produce Board boss Joseph Kimote, former KICC board chairperson Adelina Mwau, former acting Kenya Medical Supplies Agency CEO Andrew Mulwa and former acting National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse CEO John Muteti as among Ukambani residents who have lost their jobs recently.

On Sunday, the former legislator thanked President Ruto for considering him for the plum opportunity and wished him the best of luck in leading the country.