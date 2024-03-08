Ezra Chiloba makes comeback as Ruto appoints diplomats

President William Ruto has nominated 23 individuals to be Kenya’s ambassadors, high commissioners, and permanent representatives and appointed 20 others as deputy heads of missions, consul-generals, special envoy, and ministry headquarters ambassadorial appointments.

Among the notable appointments include the appointment of the former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba as Consul-General for Los Angeles to replace Thomas Kwaka, popularly known as Big Ted.

Mr Chiloba served as the immediate former Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya. Mr Chiloba resigned after being suspended amid an ongoing probe into his alleged abuse of office and misuse of funds in the communication sector regulator’s Sh662.4 million mortgage scheme.

President Ruto also tapped nominated CASs Joash Maangi, Fred Outa, Vincent Kemosi, Lilian Tomitom for diplomatic roles months after court declared the assistant minister role unconstitutional.

Dr Ruto nominated 10 female ambassadors and six deputies in recognition of women's leadership in Kenya, with Ms Catherine Karemu taking over from Manoah Esipisu in London. Ms Catherine Karemu is the widow of former Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru.

The Head of State nominated Lieutenant General Jonah Maina Mwangi, who retired on Friday as KDF Vice CDF, to be Kenya’s ambassador to Iran.

The president nominated Lt Gen Peter Mbogo Njiru, who retired from KDF on Friday, as Kenya's High Commissioner to Pakistan.

The East African Community Secretary-General Peter Mathuki was nominated as ambassador to Russia. As his replacement, Dr Ruto fronted Caroline Mwende Mueke.

Mr Philip Omondi Thigo, an IT expert was nominated to serve as special envoy on Technology. Mr Thigo was recently a member of the United Nations-UN High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Mr Thigo has been serving as an advisor to the Presidency on matters AI and the Chairperson of First Lady Rachel Ruto’s Mama Doing Good Organisation.













Here is the full list of nominations and appointments:





High Commissioners

Catherine Kirumba Karemu (London, United Kingdom)

Joash Arthur Maangi (Kampala, Uganda)

Lilian Tomitom (Lusaka, Zambia)

Vincent Mogaka Kemosi (Accra, Ghana)

Caroline Kamende Daudi (Ottawa, Canada)

Lt. Gen. Peter Mbogo Njiru (Islamabad, Pakistan)





Ambassadors

Fred Outa (Cairo, Egypt)

Prof. Anne Kisaka Nanguli (Dakar, Senegal)

Timothy Kaluma Mcharo (Algiers, Algeria)

Christopher Andrew Lang'at (Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire)

Jessica Muthoni Gakinya (Rabat, Morocco)

Halima Yussuf Mucheke (The Hague, Netherlands)

David Kiplagat Kerich (Washington DC, USA)

Everylyne Mwenda Karisa (Havana, Cuba)

Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki (Moscow, Russia)

Amb. Moi Lemoshira (Tokyo, Japan)

Kenneth Milimo Nganqa (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

Lt. General Jonah Mwanqi (Tehran, Iran)

Abdi Aden Korio (Muscat, Oman)





Permanent Representatives

Gertrude N. Angote (United Nations Environment Progra mme - UNEP)

Grace Atieno Okara (United Nations HABITAT)

Dr. Fancy Too (Ambassador/ Permanent Representative, Geneva, Switzerland)

Ekitela Erastus Lokaale (United Nations, New York, USA)





Deputy Heads of Missions

Suleiman Ibrahim Roba (Kampala, Uganda)

Sunya Morongei Orre (Pretoria, South Africa)

Petronila Were (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

Bishop (Dr.) Joseph Warui (London, United Kingdom)

Rose Sumbeiywo (Rome, Italy)

Kipkosqei Toroitich (Vienna, Austria)

Christopher Kirigua (Washington DC, USA)

Amb. Peris Kariuki (Brasilia, Brazil)

Jon Chessoni (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Saadia Salim (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Akinyi Walkowa (Los Angeles, USA)





Consul-Generals

Ezra Chiloba (Los Angeles, USA)

Charles Githinji Keiru (Goma, DRC)

Aden Mohamud Mohamed (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

David Iboko Lokemer (Dubai, UAE)





Special Envoy

Phillip Omondi Thigo (Special Envoy on Technology)





Ministry Headquarters Ambassadorial Appointments

Beatrice Nyakobe Ombachi Karago (Director - Americas & Caribbean)

Julius Kiptoo Bargoret (UNON)

Joseph Masila (Deputy Director - Asia & the Pacific Ms. Jane Makori Director-Economic Affairs & Commercial Diplomacy).



