Nation reporter honoured by State for climate change advocacy

The government has recognised Nation reporter Moraa Obiria for her great effort in climate change advocacy.

Ms Obiria has received the Trailblazer Award, which is sponsored by the State Department of Gender and Affirmative Action under the Ministry of Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage.

President William Ruto presented the award to the gender reporter on Friday during celebrations to mark this year’s International Women’s Day in Moi Stadium, Embu County.

According to the government's citation, Ms Obiria has been instrumental in climate change advocacy, using podcasts to amplify women’s voices and shed light on the challenges they face, thus fostering a more inclusive and gender-sensitive approach to alleviating climate change effects.

The journalist expressed gratitude to the Gender ministry.

“This is a huge honour, a reminder that the media plays a crucial role in the whole spectrum of climate change.

"Women journalists should particularly be empowered to highlight not just the impact of extreme weather changes on women and girls but also solutions,” she said.

The journalist further thanked Nation Media Group for giving her the opportunity to contribute to change in society.

“I am particularly grateful to my editor, Ms Dorcas Odumbe, for her guidance. She is a heroine.

"My sub-editor, Francis Orieny, has always supported me. He is a HeforShe gentleman.