JHR-Kenya announces finalists for 2022 journalism awards

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) - Kenya has announced the 2022 Human Rights Journalism Awards finalists.

The competition, in its second year, was curated to recognize excellence in journalism reporting on human rights and gender stories.

This year, the competition received 123 entries from journalists across the country, an increase compared to last year’s 79.

Following a rigorous judging process by a battery of veteran journalists, the judges expressed confidence that the quality of stories has improved since last year, attributing it to increased training and mentorship for journalists.

“This year, it was almost impossible to pick the best because the competition was tight. The submitted stories were comprehensive, and of high standards, and it is worth noting that there were new entrants, especially from community media houses. Upcoming journalists are giving those in mainstream media a run for their money,” said Njeri Rugene, a judge at the independent panel for the awards, and a veteran journalist.

She added that journalists should be motivated to submit their entries whenever journalism competitions are announced because it gives them an upper hand to measure their reporting skills in the industry, which she noted is highly competitive.

“TV journalists have recorded the lowest submissions and focus should be directed towards TV reporting to give it a competitive edge,” Njeri added.

Director of Communications at the Global Media Campaign to End FGM Jeremiah Kipainoi, also a member of the judging panel, said data and case studies often get lost when journalists globalize the issues, hence journalists should localise stories.

The awards ceremony will be held in Nairobi on December 9, to coincide with the eve of the completion of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence and Human Rights Day commemorated, globally, on December 10.

Congratulations to the seven finalists who include Moraa Obiria of Nation Media Group, Rosemary Onchari of Shahidi News, Isaac Waihenya of Jangwani Radio in Marsabit County; Nancy Agutu of The Star newspaper, Stella Alex of Radio Domus in Kajiado; Rosebella Tawa of Radio Rahma in Mombasa; and Serfine Achieng’ of Citizen TV, formerly of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

JHR is a leading Canadian-based media development organisation that promotes effective and objective reporting by journalists on human rights and gender equality to influence policy change and create an impact in their communities.

In Kenya, JHR is implementing the Global Affairs Canada funded project, Voice for Women and Girls Rights, and has been working with local journalists through training, providing grants and mentorship to produce compelling and impactful stories.



