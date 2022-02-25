180 female journalists join WIN leadership initiative

WIN Africa Director Jane Godia. She says the selected journalists will undergo an intensive programme equipping them with skills to lead and transform their news organisations.

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

More than 180 female journalists from 10 African countries have joined the Women in News (WIN) Leadership Accelerator programme, an initiative of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers.

