NMG's Kamau Maichuhie wins continental award for gender reporting

Nation Media Group’s reporter Kamau Maichuhie has been awarded the grand prize in a ‘Reporting on Harmful Practices' media competition.

The challenge, which was organised by the African Union (AU), Spotlight Initiative, UNFPA and GMC (Global Media Campaign), followed a capacity-building workshop held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in August last year.

Yesterday, the partners announced on their website two grand prize winners and eight other outstanding journalists. The other grand prize winner is Senegalese journalist Seydou Diatta.

Mr Maichuhie reports on gender-related matters, including harmful practices like female genital mutilation (FGM), child marriage, widow inheritance, rape and defilement. His passion for gender began at the Standard Newspaper, where he worked from 2013 to 2019. He later moved to Nation Media Group where he continues to write on women’s and girls’ issues.

Speaking to Nation.Africa about his win, Mr Maichuhie said he was excited to be acknowledged for his work and dedicated the prestigious award to the women and girls whose plight he covers.