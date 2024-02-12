Nation journalist wins prestigious KAS Media Africa award

Nation Media Group’s journalist Maryagatha Gichana is among the recipients of KAS Media Africa award for local journalism announced on Wednesday last week.

Chosen out of almost 300 submissions from 22 countries in Africa and across the Anglophone and Francophone regions, Ms Gichana was among the three finalists. She was recognised for her piece, “Sterilised without my consent - Tales of HIV positive women”.

Also recognised were Mr Kwaku Krobea Asante and Ms. Adwoa Adobea-Owusu from the Fourth Estate, Ghana for "Dangerous endorsements: Exposé on herbal medicine advertising in Ghana" and Ms Grace Obike from The Nation, Nigeria for "Abuja communities where girls’ breasts are suppressed to save them from rape.”

Two submissions were identified for a commendation by the jury which consisted of five top editors from across the continent. The submissions are;

Ms. Cynthia Gichiri from Africa Uncensored, Kenya, for Pressed Freedom and

Mr Fadhel Alou from Radio Fara'a, Niger for Gaya Niger Trafic Drogue et Insecurité

“I am particularly proud to have had the opportunity to shed light on the vital issues faced by HIV positive women in my home country, Kenya,” said an elated Ms Gichana, a gender reporter.

“This award not only celebrates journalistic excellence but also serves as a powerful testament to the importance of amplifying the voices of marginalised communities. This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my colleagues at NationAfrica's Gender Desk, family and especially one of my mentors; Christine Mungai, whose encouragement and guidance have been instrumental in shaping my journey as a journalist.”

Ms Gichana dedicates the award to the resilient and courageous individuals whose stories inspire her every day. “Your trust and willingness to share your experiences drive me to continue striving for impactful storytelling that sparks conversations and drives positive change.”







