NMG's Moraa Obiria feted by UN Women for gender equity journalism

Nation Media Group's Moraa Obiria has been feted for her impactful journalism in advancing gender equity and equality.

The Senior Gender writer came second in the UN Women Eastern and Southern Africa Gender Journalism Awards in the category of Feminist Movements and Financing for a Gender Equal Future, in a virtual ceremony held on Thursday evening.

Other journalists feted in the same category include winner Dorcas Wangira (Royal Media), Adam Hhando (CG FM Tanzania), Aliko Munde (Malawi News Agency) and Mercy Tyra Muregu - Atoo Sifa-Kakuma (Kenya).

She was recognised for her in-depth story on how feminists shaped Kenya’s response to Gender Based Violence (GBV) during Covid-19. The piece examined the role the women and men who advocate for gender equality played in ensuring gender-responsive strategies were applied in responding to the pandemic.