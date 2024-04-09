No, thank you: Former West Mugirango MP declines President Ruto's job offer

Former West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi has declined his nomination as Kenya's High Commissioner to Ghana, citing personal reasons.

Mr Kemosi was scheduled to appear before the Defence, Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committee but instead wrote a letter declining the invite.

In his letter, Mr Kemosi said he does not want to waste the committee's time.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech is the chair of the committee.

"I will not appear before the said committee at the time and venue specified for approval hearing. This has been occasioned by personal and compeling family matters which after taking into consideration will not allow me to take up the position of High Commissioner to Ghana as nominated by His Excellency President William Ruto on March 9, 2024," Mr Kemose stated in the letter.