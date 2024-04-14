William Ruto and Vincent Kemosi

No thanks, Mr President: The delicate art of turning down State House job offers

President William Ruto chats with former West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi during a past event at Nyamirang'a grounds in Nyamira County.

Photo credit: File

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Former West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi is the latest politician to reject appointment for a high profile job by the president.
  • Kemosi’s declining a presidential job offer isn’t the first one, as history is littered with such cases.
  • Nkaissery turned down offer to be Energy Assistant Minister, becoming the first person to turn down a presidential appointment in President Kibaki era.

