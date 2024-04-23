AFC Leopards seek redemption in Mozzart Bet Cup

AFC Leopards hope to put a smile on the faces of their supporters by winning the Mozzart Bet Cup that enters its quarter-finals stage this weekend.

With their chances of bagging the silverware in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) unrealistic since they trail leaders Gor Mahia by a whopping 19 points, Leopards had hoped to claim the bragging rights in the ‘Mashemeji’ derby played on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium.

That was not to be as Gor completed a double over Ingwe with a 1-0 win, courtesy of Austin Odhiambo’s first-half goal. Gor had won the first-leg encounter 2-0.

Leopards’ coach Tomas Trucha apologised to the club’s supporters for the painful loss. The Czech said Ingwe will strive to clinch the Mozzart Bet Cup title since it is “a big one”.

The winner of the Mozzart Bet Cup represents the country at the Caf Confederation Cup.

Police Sacco Stadium will be the venue for all the quarter-final matches, with 10-time winners Leopards facing minnow Compel on Sunday.

Earlier, National Super League (NSL) side SS Assad will face 2018 champions Kariobangi Sharks while on Saturday, KCB will clash with holders Kakamega Homeboyz, before Kenya Police square it out with three-time winners Sofapaka.

“After the match (Mashemeji derby), everyone was extremely disappointed. I told them we still have something (Mozzart Bet Cup) to play for and it is a big one,” said Trucha.

“It is not only to win the cup but you can go to the Caf Confederation Cup, so we need to learn from this match (Mashemeji derby). The players know that we had a chance to win. I told them football is like that, sometimes you miss something but you still have another opportunity in the big. We will fight for it,” affirmed the coach.

Leopards last lifted the Mozzart Bet Cup title in 2017 when they defeated Sharks 2-0 in the final. Ingwe last won the FKF-PL title in 1998.

“Every team remaining in the Mozzart Bet Cup wants to win it. It is the only chance we are left with to play in the continental cup so we want to progress to the next round and win it,” said Leopards’ midfielder Victor Omune.

On their way to the quarter-finals stage, Ingwe defeated underdogs PAC University 3-0 in the round of 32 and Shabana 1-0 in round of 16.

Leopards will be hoping to see their Rwandese striker Arthur Gitego return to scoring ways in the match against Compel. He netted a hat-trick in the clash against PAC University.