'Mashemeji' derby regains popularity as Gor, AFC fans throng Nyayo

Nyayo National Stadium was near full capacity on Sunday during the 98th ‘Mashemeji Derby’ as Gor Mahia completed the double over their arch-rivals AFC Leopards in this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League after a 1-0 win.

In recent years, the derby had appeared to lose its appeal, but such notions were dispelled on Sunday as fans of Kenya's two most popular football clubs showed their love and passion. Gor Mahia was the home team for this edition, which was initially set to be played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

With the 30,000 -seater Nyayo hosting an impressive fifth edition of the Absa Kip Keino Classic a day earlier, the stage was set for the derby to conclude an action-packed sporting weekend.

Fans assembled on the streets of Nairobi Central Business District dorning their blue and green jerseys three hours before the 3pm kick off braving the rains to light up the dull Sunday.

With hours ticking to kick off, the fans made their way to Nyayo, and as usual, the Green Army set the ball rolling with their anthem, as Ingwe Isukuti dancers led by Ineah Mukaisi kept their fans on their heels with their beats. The derby was not free of drama as stewards engaged in a scuffle.

AFC Leopards stewards chased a Gor Mahia fan who was suspected to have planted 'juju' at their goalpost before kick-off, as some impatient fans decided to scale the wall to access the stadium.

Poor ticketing contributed to the delay by fans to access the stadium. Just moments before the kick-off, there were still long queues of fans who were buying tickets.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ocholla said over 13,000 fans attended the match where VIP tickets were retailing at Sh1000 each, while regular tickets were going for Sh300.

The match was also attended by Azimio leader Raila Odinga, Trans Nzoia Governor, George Natembeya, former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, legislators Tim Wanyonyi (Westlands) and George Aladwa (Makadara). Police were forced to lob tear gas to disperse the supporters who throwing projectiles at each other after the final whistle.

Gor Mahia fans made a lap around the stadium before heading to Nairobi’s Business District, disrupting a crusade near Tom Mboya statue where they conducted a thanksgiving ceremony.